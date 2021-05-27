Cancel
JoJo's New Song Is Here to Officiate the Y2K Revival

By Amy X. Wang
Laredo Morning Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleShow me an American teenager in the early 2000s who did not lope around a suburban mall with JoJo’s “Leave (Get Out)” locked on repeat on an iPod mini at least once, and I’ll show you a liar; the track, for uninterrupted months, was a fanatical fixture of Top 40 radio, late-night MTV reels, music charts, and just about every other measurable bastion of pop culture. Before there was Olivia Rodrigo, before there was Billie Eilish, there was 13-year-old JoJo, belting out a break-up anthem from a high-school hallway.

www.lmtonline.com
