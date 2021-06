Last night, US high schooler Hobbs Kessler stole the headlines despite finishing 5th place in the 1500 at the Portland Track Festival. His time of 3:34.36 broke Alan Webb‘s 20-year-old US high school record of 3:38.26, which came in the midst of his legendary 3:53.43 mile which was run 20 years and two days before Kessler’s 1500. Kessler’s time is also faster than Jim Ryun‘s US U20 record of 3:36.1, which had stood since 1966, and is actually faster than Yared Nuguse‘s collegiate record (3:34.68) as well.