My mom got on TikTok before I did. I wish I could pretend like this was some big shock — my Gen X mom scrolling with the likes of Gen Z! — but it wasn’t. This was her first experience on any social media platform. She wasn’t interested in keeping up with the drama of her childhood friends on Facebook or following celebrity chatter on Instagram. TikTok was different. There, she felt like she could learn. There were real (and amateur) experts in every field sharing their expertise. And because she’s my mom, who never does anything for just herself, I know she was thinking that, vicariously, I could learn too.