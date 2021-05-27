3. This trick might be more challenging than making your bed.

I'm a big fan of tips from the experts. Lord knows I need all the help I can get. I'm not good at housecleaning, cooking, flower arranging and a myriad of other things so I thought well, maybe this might be something that would appeal to you, too. I know here at Chicago Star, we're always looking for ways to be a resource within the community and when this idea popped into my head, I thought EUREKA! So I reached out to some of my contacts that included world class interior designer (and an Oprah favorite), Nate Berkus, who offered tips on designing a small space; Chef Art Smith who shared advice for frying the perfect chicken; handyman Jerry Torpy for tips on staying cool this summer and so much more. I even reached out to retired cop, Chase Garrett, for some life-saving safety tips as well as advice on how to avoid a car-jacking which, sadly, is an all too frequent occurrence these days.