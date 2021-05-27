Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

HSBC to exit US retail banking sector

By Andrew Burton
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKRCB_0aCokGPB00
HSBC had already announced earlier this year that it intended to restructure its US retail and small business operations /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

HSBC announced Wednesday that it is exiting the retail and small business banking market in the United States, in line with its strategy to refocus on corporate and investment banking in Asia.

The London-headquartered, Asia-focused giant intends to "focus on the banking and wealth management needs of globally connected affluent and high net worth clients," it said in a statement.

Of its 148 US branches, 90 are to be sold, including to Citizens Bank and Cathay General Bancorp.

The bank plans to turn about 20 locations into international centers dedicated to high net worth individuals, and gradually wind down the remaining 35-40 branches.

"They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete," said Noel Quinn, the group's chief executive, in the statement.

"This next chapter of HSBC's presence in the US will see the team focus on our competitive strengths, connecting our global wholesale and wealth management clients to other markets around the world."

HSBC had announced earlier this year that it intended to restructure its US retail and small business operations.

In France, according to the daily Les Echos, it is preparing to pay more than one billion euros to the American fund Cerberus to sell all of its retail banking activities, a network of 230 bank branches and 4,000 employees.

After a year plagued by the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions with China, the company reported last month that it had doubled its net profit in the first quarter.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Retail Banking#Business Banking#Investment Banking#Corporate Banking#American Banking#Getty Images#Citizens Bank#Les Echos#Cathay General Bancorp#Cerberus#Market#Businesses#Asia#Strategy#Wealth#International Centers#London#North America#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

HSBC Eyes Biz Banking Innovation With Developer Portal

HSBC has rolled out an application programming interface (API) developer portal that lets programmers and clients locate the APIs that match their business requirements, get a hold of technical paperwork and pilot APIs in the test environment, according to an announcement on Monday (June 7). “APIs are the future of...
Retailcloudnewsmag.com

FirstBank wins Global Banking and Finance’s Retail Banking CEO Award

While the age-old saying and philosophy of virtue being its own reward (or seeing doing good as its own reward) remains a strong motivating factor in doing good persistently, it helps when virtue gets recognition from time to time. Even though anyone or organisation committed to doing good will keep...
Credits & Loansthedallasnews.net

Prepaid Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Paypal

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Prepaid Card Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Prepaid Card market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Prepaid Card market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Prepaid Card market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, Walmart, Bank of America, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, Paypal, West Union, Kaiku, AccountNow, NetSpend, AT&T & T-Mobile etc.
Businesswealthbriefing.com

HSBC Names Co-CEOs For Asia-Pacific

As part of a change at the top - the current CEO is stepping down, although he will remain at the bank - HSBC has split the roles of chief executive between two of its most senior figures in the region. HSBC has appointed David Liao and Surendra Rosha as...
Personal Financerock947.com

XP’s bank plans financial services marketplace – CEO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc is bolstering its banking unit to offer financial services such as credit and insurance to the more than 3 million clients it serves, an executive said. Jose Berenguer, CEO of Banco XP, said it intends to offer third-party financial products including mortgages,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Credit Suisse credit traders jump to HSBC

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. General Atlantic's Robbert Vorhoff breaks down the biggest trends in healthcare, and why he's betting on telemedicine. Vanguard's private investments head details how the money manager is bringing private equity to the masses.
RetailAxios

Axios Markets

1 big thing: The de-globalization of retail banking. Big banks are pulling back from the heights of their global ambitions for retail banking, writes Axios' Kate Marino. Why it matters: The globalization dogma says bigger is better, and that more markets offer more opportunities for making money. But increasingly, the international mega-bank model is getting clunky, more expensive — and less popular.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday. Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold...
Businessfortunly.com

HSBC Withdraws From US, Turns to Asian Market

The British bank HSBC will close most of its branches in the US after 40 years of service. The decision to pull back is an attempt to cut losses and focus on its wealthy clientele instead of retail. The famous bank and its 150-year tradition will cut its existing US...
Retailkamcity.com

Building Blocks For A Sustained Recovery In Retail Sector Falling Into Place

Lifestyle and fashion retailers recorded strong performance through the first full month of post-lockdown activity with sustained online sales helping to bolster overall growth, according to BDO’s latest High Street Sales Tracker (HSST). The lifestyle category saw total like-for-like sales reaching their highest result on record, as they surged by...
Businessthepaypers.com

Visa partners Goldman Sachs for global money transaction solution

Visa has partnered with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to help businesses move money around the world. Through its implementation of Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts solutions, Goldman Sachs will help its commercial and corporate banking clients simplify complexities and costs associated with existing systems and inefficient processes. These solutions will add to Goldman’s cross-border business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments program for high and low value payments.
Businessvoonze.com

All roads to a Credit Suisse merger lead to UBS

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Credit Suisse’s new chairman, António Horta-Osório, is too busy to think about mergers. But its stock market crash suggests that an acquisition is not out of the question. All roads lead to UBS. Horta-Osório’s first job is to...
Business740thefan.com

Goldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s commercial and corporate banking clients can now use Visa Inc’s networks to make cross-border payments and move money globally, the companies said on Monday. Goldman Sachs’ clients can use Visa B2B Connect, a corporate payments network that allows financial institutions to process high-value, cross-border...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Innovative Approaches To Retail And Banking

Target and Walmart, among other retailers, are unveiling their own plans to hold sales to rival Prime Day in June. In outdoors-focused retail, The Explore Fund Council will address what The North Face views as disparities in outdoor exploration. And in banking, a large share of financial institutions (FIs) have either recently invested in artificial intelligence-based systems or plans to do so over the next year. All this, Today in Data.
Businesstop1000funds.com

Potential storms ahead in the banking sector

Panellists discuss the possible impact of corporate failures on European banks coming out of the pandemic, and note central banks juggling act around digital currencies; unable to halt their arrival but still having to marshal progress and ensure the technology doesn’t weaken financial stability. The session examined the structural trends in the financial sector that have been entire amplified or altered by the COVID crisis.
Businessetftrends.com

The Banking Sector: Where Rising Rates Are a Good Thing

Investors can run with the rising rate narrative with exchange traded funds like the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST). Regional banks offer many loan products that can certainly benefit from rising rates. More interest earned on loan products can translate to more revenue for regional banks. With the capital markets wondering whether the economic recovery is overheated, the prevailing sentiment is that the Federal Reserve will eventually have to back off of its dovish stance.
Economyeconomies.com

US manufacturing sector grows in May

Data showed today that the US manufacturing activity rose more than expected in May. The Institute for Supply Management revealed that the US manufacturing PMI rose to 61.2 points in May from 60.7 points in April, beating market's forecasts of 60.8.
Businessnewsverses.com

‘A small step’: Wall Road lukewarm on HSBC’s U.S. retail exit

LONDON — HSBC on Wednesday introduced it will exit its money-losing U.S. retail banking operations, a transfer that’s being met with tepid applause by Wall Road analysts. Europe’s largest financial institution by way of belongings will dump some elements of its mass-market enterprise and wind down others because it seems to shift consideration to its largest market — Asia.