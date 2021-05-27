Three arrested in March hit-and-run death near Reynolds

NILES – A LaPorte man who led police on a two-state chase is going to prison after being sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court Monday. Travis Hatchel, 35, of LaPorte, pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing police and assault with a dangerous weapon and was given concurrent prison terms. He received two sentences of 14 months to two years in prison on the first two charges and a sentence of 24 months to four years for the assault charge.