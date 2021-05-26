newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sakurai Isn't Retiring Despite Rumors To the Contrary

By Brian Renadette
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal work always comes to an end. In a recent column written for Famitsu, video game industry veteran Masahiro Sakurai spoke about the possibility of retiring from the industry one day. He says that he'll be continuing his writing for Famitsu for a little longer, and will still be doing his work in video games after Super Smash Bros Ultimate wraps up, contradicting rumors that began circulating this morning after an excerpt of the article was posted on Japanese blog Ryokutya2089.

techraptor.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Super Smash Bros Ultimate#Kodynokolo#Famitsu Column#Dlc#Rumors#Doubts#April#Veteran#Blog#Video Game Industry#Concluding Work#Personal Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Smash Bros.’ Masahiro Sakurai discusses potential retirement in new column

Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai is reportedly considering the idea of early retirement from game development. That’s according to snippets of Sakurai’s next Famitsu column published by Japanese blog ryokutya2089, in which he reportedly states that he’d recently thought about his life after game development, and that the idea of early retirement could appeal to him.
Video GamesIGN

Smash Bros. Creator Isn't Retiring from Game Development

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of the Super Smash Bros. series, is not retiring from game development – but he will be quitting his weekly Famitsu column after 18 years. Yesterday, translations of Sakurai's comments from his latest column seemed to suggest that the game director was considering early retirement. IGN had the column independently translated and, while Sakurai does discuss thinking about what he could do with his time after his career finishes, he makes very clear that he won't be quitting game development anytime soon.
Video Gameseventhubs.com

Masahiro Sakurai reportedly considering the appeal of an early retirement

Some details regarding Masahiro Sakurai's next Famitsu Column (expected to drop later this week) has supposedly been leaked by Ryokutya. A translated synopsis of what Sakurai has written has been provided by VGC. In the upcoming Famitsu Column, Masahiro Sakurai is supposedly thinking about life after game development. Sakurai even...
Video GamesSiliconera

Masahiro Sakurai Is Considering Retirement and Ending His Famitsu Column This Year

Masahiro Sakurai, the director of games such as Kirby and Super Smash Bros, is reportedly considering early retirement. He also discussed his plans to end his popular Famitsu column after the release of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s last two fighters. Sakurai stated that he would likely be ending the column “this year at the latest.” [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Masahiro Sakurai giving some thought to early retirement

There’s no question that Masahiro Sakurai is a veteran developer of the games industry. He’s been working on various projects for nearly three decades, and has contributed to some major IPs. Of course, he’ll always be recognized for his involvement in Kirby and Super Smash Bros. There are some early...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Sakurai reveals future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Mashiro Sakurai has confirmed that the next two DLC fighters are the last. In Sakurai's latest column on Famitsu, Sakurai decided to offer some cryptic information about the future of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its mystery fighters. Thanks to a translation by Localization Editor Robert Sephazon, here is what we know about the state of the game.
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

Masahiro Sakurai Reaffirms Statement About Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC

There are a LOT of rumors going on right now about Super Smash Bros Ultimate (more than should be allowed, just saying) concerning the final two DLC characters for the game. There are all sorts of predictions about who might show up in the game’s final slots, but many are hoping that this isn’t really the end.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Sakurai teases Smash Ultimate DLC “soon” & debunks Fighters Pass 3 rumors

Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed that Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be coming to an end once Fighters Pass Volume 2 wraps up, obliterating any hopes for a possible third pass. Smash Ultimate has become one of the biggest, if not the greatest, crossover game of all time, featuring gaming legends such as Solid Snake, Mario, Cloud, Link, Ryu, and even Steve from Minecraft. Sadly, all things must come to an end.
Video GamesNintendo Life

A Resident Evil Producer Is Leaving Capcom For Bungie

Capcom producer Peter Fabiano has announced his departure from the third-party Japanese company after 13 years. He's described as one of the "most senior figures" involved with recent Resident Evil games. He oversaw the development of Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 3 remake, and before this was credited for the Resident Evil Revelations series and much more.