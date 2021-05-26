Sakurai Isn't Retiring Despite Rumors To the Contrary
Personal work always comes to an end. In a recent column written for Famitsu, video game industry veteran Masahiro Sakurai spoke about the possibility of retiring from the industry one day. He says that he'll be continuing his writing for Famitsu for a little longer, and will still be doing his work in video games after Super Smash Bros Ultimate wraps up, contradicting rumors that began circulating this morning after an excerpt of the article was posted on Japanese blog Ryokutya2089.techraptor.net