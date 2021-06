U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) introduced the Save Local Business Act, which clarifies the joint employer standard. Since 2015, the definition of a “joint employer” has been dramatically expanded, resulting in confusing regulations and an unpredictable liability standard for small and local businesses across the country. As a result, employers have seen increases in operational and legal costs, less compliance assistance, and fewer opportunities to create jobs. The Save Local Business Act will provide clarification to ensure franchisees remain small business owners, rather than being relegated to store managers, to provide certainty for small businesses while strengthening protections for American workers.