And we'll see you Friday night: Wild blank Vegas to force Game 7

Bally Sports North

There will be a Game 7 in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The Minnesota Wild, once down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, has stormed back to force a Game 7 after winning a thriller in Game 5 and then another high-drama Game 6 by a score of 3-0 Wednesday night in St. Paul.

Minnesota and Vegas were deadlocked 0-0 after two periods, but a perfect chip pass off the left-wing wall by Zach Parise fueled a rush led by Kevin Fiala who raced into the Vegas zone and slid a pass to Ryan Hartman for a gem of a goal and a 1-0 lead 4 minutes and 21 seconds into the third period.

Approximately five minutes later Vegas appeared to tie the game on a shot from the right point by Jonathan Marchessault, but the referees called it no-goal due to goaltender interference, and they upheld the call after Vegas coach Pete DeBoer challenged it.

Alex Tuch had a skate in the crease when Marchessault fired the shot, though Tuch clearly argued that Wild defenseman Matt Dumba had pinned him in the blue paint.

The failed challenge gave the Wild a power play, and Minnesota made the Golden Knights pay on a goal by Fiala for a 2-0 lead.

Nick Bjugstad seal the deal with 4:43 left in the third period when he took a pass off a turnover and beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a backhand for a 3-0 lead.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his second shutout of the series.

Game 7 will be Friday at 8 p.m. in Vegas. The winner advances to play Colorado in the second round and the loser's season will be over.

Note: Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek left the game midway through the third period when his left leg struck the Vegas goal post, but he returned minutes later and appears to be good to go for Game 7.