SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it

Gabe Kapler said Camilo Doval may be lacking “a bit of confidence.” What he did not say, but has been plain enough, is the Giants are lacking a deep enough bullpen. The Giants should see a chiropractor after suffering a second straight backbreaker in Pittsburgh. Friday’s came from some soft, ninth-inning hits against Kevin Gausman and Jake McGee before Caleb Baragar couldn’t keep the game going in the 11th, while Saturday’s emerged from Camilo Doval inheriting a seventh-inning mess from Sam Selman and only making it messier, before McGee couldn’t keep the game going in the ninth.