SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it

By Kerry Crowley
Mercury News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their top four first basemen unavailable due to injury, the Giants were forced to turn to a player with two career hits and only eight games of major league experience. Jason Vosler might have been Gabe Kapler’s last option to play first on Wednesday, but with the game hanging in the balance, Vosler delivered a go-ahead solo home run anyway to power the Giants to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefan Crichton
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Homer
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Torey Lovullo
