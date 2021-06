Brit Steimel continued her stellar season on the mound for West recording 34 strikeouts as the team defeated Alpena & Mt. Pleasant yesterday! The senior has always delivered in big moments throughout her Titan career and came through again to propel the team to its first district since 2006. Lydia Heymes hit a grand slam to open up a comfortable lead vs. Alpena in game one with West going on to win 7-2. The final was a little tight with West falling behind early; Jordan LaFleur & Peyton Metz hit 6th innings doubles to edge the Titans in front for a 5-3 win over the Oilers. The awesome season continues for Coach Kenny and the girls who will have the week off as they prepare for Saturday’s regional round scheduled to be played in Bay City. More information to come this week— Go Titans!