1-800-Contacts is one of the largest sellers of contacts online. One of the principal ways consumers shop for contacts is through key word searches. In the past, certain 1-800-Contacts competitors purchased the keyword “1-800-Contacts.” That would place their advertisements at the top of the list of results. 1-800-Contacts sued these companies for trademark violation and settled with a good number of them. According to the Second Circuit, the settlements “include[] language that prohibits the parties from using each other’s trademarks, URLs, and variations of trademarks as search advertising keywords. The agreements also require the parties to employ negative keywords so that a search including one party’s trademarks will not trigger a display of the other party’s ads. The agreements do not prohibit parties from bidding on generic keywords such as ‘contacts’ or ‘contact lenses.’”