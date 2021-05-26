newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Practical Designs for Your Backyard Patio

By RH Business Marketing Solutions
kevinszabojrplumbing.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour backyard is your family's personal play space. You've got room for the animals and kids to run around, a space to grill out in the summers, and an area for you and your guests to sit and chat. In most cases, the backyard patio is the place a lot of people are looking to improve when they say "I'm going to sell my house." A simple and practical looking patio can make your house pop before you put it on the market. Not only that, it'll easily help add to your value and get a great return.

www.kevinszabojrplumbing.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Garden Plants#Open Space#Personal Space#Real Space#House Plants#Henry Buys Homes#Backyard Patios#Designs#Chairs#Border Planters#Grill Tops#Pergolas#Canvas#Accents#Area#Kids#Market#People#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Retractable Awnings for Your Deck or Patio

For stylish and functional sun protection, consider adding an awning to your patio or deck. Beyond protecting your outdoor space from the elements, an awning can add a visual pop and immediate curb appeal to your home. For even more flexibility, consider a retractable awning, which can be installed onto a building’s exterior to provide versatile shade. When not in use, these can retract out of the way to take advantage of the sunshine, protect the awning, and save space.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Interior Designprobuilder.com

How to Enhance Your Elevation Design

A focus on the front door, correct proportions, and a balanced blend of materials are just a few ways home builders can enhance the authenticity and attraction of their elevations. Design firm Housing Design Matters says regardless of the style of the home, there should always be a focus on the front door. Being the entry point of the home, the front door is what makes the elevation welcoming. A good rule of thumb is to ensure the front door is always easily identifiable. One way to enhance the front door is through correct balance and proportion. The front door should usually be below the tallest element of the home.
Home & GardenHouston Chronicle

Transform your old, cracked or weathered concrete patio into a backyard oasis

(BPT) - After being cooped up inside your home for over a year, you and your family are probably more than ready to get together outside to eat, have fun and just enjoy the warmer weather. Whether it’s with family or friends, as you start to spend more time playing and relaxing in your yard, you may also notice that your outdoor space doesn't look as good as it could. Why not take the opportunity to upgrade the look of your old, worn, cracked or weather-damaged concrete patio or walkways?
Interior Designcommunalnews.com

Tips on Designing Your Dream Kitchen

Browse through Pinterest boards and save the pins that draw your attention. Before you start planning big, make sure you know how large a space you have at your disposal. If you want additional seating space, or you need to place another large appliance somewhere, a U-shaped layout will be your go-to option.
Interior Designallnetarticles.com

5 Kitchen Countertop Materials

Kitchen renovations are amongst the most popular home renovations. Choosing what type of material to use for your countertops can be a challenge, especially when it needs to reflect your personality and stand up to suitable wear and tear. You will need to consider what materials will match your kitchen’s aesthetic and how much you are willing to maintain your new material. Below is an overview of five materials to give you a helping hand.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This DIY Trellis Is the Perfect Way to Add Wonderland Whimsy to Even the Tiniest Outdoor Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Lush greenery brings a welcoming, earthy feel to your home — both inside and out. And if you love seeing beautiful, trailing plants climbing up the side of brick houses, you’re in luck. One of the biggest trends in interior design is plants, and Marie came up with the perfect DIY hack for all the plant lovers out there.
Interior Designimcgrupo.com

Design Beautiful Windows for Your Home

A lot of different homeowners know and realize the importance of beautiful windows in their house. windows are an essential element of your house and it is very important to make sure that these windows are not only good in quality but also look good in your house because windows make a major impression of yourself in front of others including but not limited to your guests and neighbors. A lot of homeowners normally hire professionals and experts to install good quality windows and purchase said windows from companies and websites such as fönster. However, according to many homeowners, they think that it is a waste of money and they would rather design their own windows in order to save some money.
Home & Gardengoodlifefamilymag.com

Outdoor Living: Create the Backyard of Your Dreams

In Texas we can enjoy our outdoor living spaces 12 months out of the year, and now is the perfect time to create the backyard oasis of your dreams. Think of the long-term and how your family can enjoy your outdoor space for many years—whether that’s with a pool, outdoor kitchen and living area, a sports court, or whatever it is that will bring your family the fun factor for years to come.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Interior Designtheusbport.com

The Importance of Minimalist Design in Your Home

Minimalist design is a timeless trend that will never go out of style. With modern furniture, clean lines, and sleek color patterns, a minimalist design is the perfect aesthetic for your new home or apartment. The characteristics of minimalist design focus on clean lines, uncluttered spaces, monochromatic color patterns, efficiency, and simplicity.
Home & Gardenthetrader707.com

Get Your Patio Ready for Summer Living

(StatePoint) It’s time to extend your home’s living spaces to the outdoors. To get your patio prepped for a summer of relaxation and fun, consider the following décor ideas and inspiration:. The Entryway. Your patio will be more enticing if you have beautiful sliding glass patio doors leading to it....
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Electronicscityline.tv

How to Completely Automate Your Backyard

Recently backyards have become the place to hang out! To help in making backyards easy to fall in love with, you can add new technology to your space. Lights can be used in your outdoor space to brighten them! Two kinds of lights that are good options are both string lights and mini-lights. These lights can be hooked up to a Wifi enabled outdoor plug and controlled by voice command. When you’re inside you just have to speak to turn them on. If you’re outside, you can use an App on our phone to switch them on or off.
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

Prepare Your Patio For Company With Magnolia’s Latest Offerings

Chip and Joanna Gaines won the hearts of interior design enthusiasts everywhere years ago when they first popped up on HGTV. Beloved as much for their modern farmhouse aesthetic as they were for their cute couple banter and family-first approach to business, the duo eventually launched their own label — much to fans’ delight. And with their newly launched Magnolia summer 2021 collection, the shiplap-loving designers are getting customers even more excited to entertain this season, with affordable items for the kitchen, the patio, tabletop, and practically anywhere else you want to spruce up before having company over.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Stylish Black Patio Furniture Ideas to Ignite Your Outdoor Style

When it comes to outdoor furniture, there are plenty of people that don’t even prioritize the color. Why would they? The most important thing for many is to choose durable and affordable sets that will last for as long as possible. The thing is this: if you don’t enjoy how your patio looks, you’ll be less likely to want to spend time outside, and isn’t this what it’s all about? Wanting to spend more time outdoors?
Home & GardenPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Powering Up Your Backyard: The Right Equipment

(NAPSI)—Backyarding—the trend to move all sorts of indoor activities outside—has become a permanent part of many people’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The backyard became a safe haven from the stress of quarantining by letting people reconnect with nature and each other, move work and play outside, and expand their living space into green space.