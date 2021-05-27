Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chefs and Restaurateurs Sound Off On The Best Juicers to Try in 2021

By Claire Stern
Saveur
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as summer beverages go, there’s nothing quite like a glass of fresh-squeezed juice. In a post-pandemic world where many of us have grown accustomed to meal-prepping at home, gone are the days of running out to buy a $12 blend. After all, why bother with a gratuitous (and expensive) errand when there are so many quick, affordable, and easy-to-clean juicers that allow you to make your very own batch from scratch, with plenty leftover? We reached out to Jill Donenfeld, co-founder of private-chef service The Culinistas, and Lisle Richards, co-owner of NYC fast-casual cafe Village Den, to get their expert recommendations for the best juicers to buy now, and did some research of our own, too.

www.saveur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juice#Design#Fruit#Food Drink#Nyc#Tribest Shine Kitchen Co#Slow Squeezing Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksmomjunction.com

11 Best Juicers In India In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. A glass of fresh fruit or vegetable juice can refresh you at any time of...
Recipestwincitieslive.com

FireLake “Face-Off: Chef Challenge” Preview

Chef Dinesh from FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar gave us a preview of their upcoming “FireLake Face-Off Chef Challenge” with a challenge of his own – making a dish live on TV with an ingredient we just picked for him!. The winning dish will be served on FireLake menus...
RecipesWiredpr News

The 17 best pots and pans that chefs and cooks always recommend

It’s no secret that the entire Camille Styles team is dependent on the house cooking. Don’t get me wrong, we like to walk restaurants (now that we can!) but nothing feels more like a home-cooked meal than a meal that you have personally put time, love and strength into. We see cooking as an artistic expression, a work of love, an exploratory moment when time stands still, okay, so I’m taking it a bit, but you have the gist. We really enjoy trying out new recipes, mixing unexpected ingredients and playing with food, especially when we get to share kitchen experiments with friends and family. This means that we are always looking for the best pots and pans to make the experience even better.
Lifestylefox4kc.com

Best Breville juicers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re a long-time juice fanatic looking to up your game, or you’re tired of the same meal and snack routine, juicing is easy, versatile and accessible to everyone. Getting those 5-9 recommended daily servings of produce can be tricky and making your own juice will make it easy and exciting for your tastebuds.
Lifestylecleangreensimple.com

5 Best Manual Juicers for Homemade Fruit Juice

There is nothing quite like fresh-squeezed orange juice. And nothing worse than having your cheap juicer break halfway through filling up your cup. In my search for the best fresh juice recipes, I have found myself in this exact position on a number of occasions. But no more. After an exhaustive search of the best manual juicers on the market, I have finally found one that can stand up to the abuse that comes with being an appliance in my kitchen.
Recipescityline.tv

Recipes that Incorporate the Health Benefits of Sweet Grass

Sweet grass is a widely used and revered sacred plant, it’s still harvested today, and continues to play an important role in Indigenous cultures. Chef Christa-Bruneau Guenther, owner of Feast Cafe Bistro an Indigenous restaurant in Winnipeg Manitoba, is here to show us you can cook with it too. Sweetgrass...
RecipesPosted by
Womanly Live

Best Summer Smoothie Recipes To Try

Healthy, easy to prepare, refreshing, and a great source of nutrients. Is there anything more summery than that?. Summer is makings its approach, and now it’s time to find in the grocery store and farmers market summer fruits and vegetables such as apricots, apple, melon, berries, mango, beets, and so on.
Lifestylethatsnerdalicious.com

Best Chef Knives In 2021 – Top 10 Rated Reviews & Buying Guide

From chopping and dicing to slicing and mincing, a good chef knife is able to do it all. This multi-purpose knife is a great kitchen tool that is completely irreplaceable. If you are currently cooking without a chef’s knife and have a dull one, then it is time that you get a new knife.
Recipeshalfbakedharvest.com

The Best Simple Vegan Potato Salad.

The best Simple Vegan Potato Salad…classic potato salad made healthier, mayo-free, and extra creamy. The creamy cashew dressing includes a mix of both cashew butter and tahini for the perfect blend of flavor. There’s also whole-grain dijon, garlic, and of course, plenty of garden-fresh herbs. The taste is similar to a traditional potato salad but better, with a creamy, buttery texture and herby, garlic flavor. The sea salt on top just seals the deal. Since there’s no mayo, there is also no concern for allowing this to sit out at summer picnics and BBQs. Most importantly…it’s all-around delicious!
Recipesourstate.com

12 Perfect Peach Recipes

3 pounds fresh, medium-size peaches (about 10 peaches), peeled, pitted, and sliced. Vanilla ice cream (optional) In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt. Work in the shortening and cubed butter with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and cold water. Sprinkle over flour mixture, and form dough into a ball. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.
Food & Drinksafullliving.com

Watermelon Wine Spritzer with Strawberries (Sugar Free)

A crisp and refreshing low sugar wine and vodka cocktail, made with fresh watermelon and strawberries! With just a bit of (optional) sugar free sweetener and ginger ale, this summery sip is low in calories and super delicious! It’s super simple to muddle together in a glass. You might have...
RecipesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Pork chops and peaches meld savory with sweet in this speedy skillet dinner

I never seem to have just a couple of in-season peaches in my kitchen. I have either a pile of them, begging to be eaten immediately, or I have none. That's probably because I can't resist overbuying the ripe fruit in peak season. Early in the season, I get them by the dozen, treating myself to a direct shipment from Georgia, and later, when the fruit is ripening further north, I cart home as much as I can carry from my local farmers market.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Bhapa doi with Alphonso mango and lime jelly

Preheat an oven to 100°C/ gas mark 1/4. Mix the bhapa doi ingredients together and pour into an ovenproof container. Place the container in a larger tray filled with hot water to create a bain-marie. Steam in the oven for 25 minutes until just set (although it will set firmer as it cools, so don't worry if it's still very wobbly). Leave to cool, then cover and refrigerate for 4–6 hours to set.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Secret SF

8 Local Chefs Are Having A Filipino Food Face-Off This Sunday In SoMa

“Not Your Mama’s Adobo” will bring inventive new perspectives to this quintessential Filipino sauce!. If you’ve spent any time in the Bay Area, you’ll know that Filipino food is absolutely everywhere. There are dozens of ways to prepare classic Filipino dishes, and the San Francisco food scene knows how to get creative! That’s why Kapwa Gardens , a brand-new garden and wellness space in SoMa, is featuring 8 talented local chefs at an exciting adobo cook-off this Sunday, June 13.
Recipesmomcollective.com

3 Must-Try Easy Fresh Juice Recipes

I have been getting into fresh juices as of late. As I try to stave off daytime mindless snacking urges, I have found fresh juice to be an easy, positive alternative to boost my energy and curb my hunger. When pressed for time, I opt for prepared cold-pressed juices from SUJA or Squeezed. However, a freshly made juice at home with customized ingredients of my choosing just can’t beat. Here are 3 must-try fresh juice recipes to get you through the warm summer feeling energized and refreshed!
Sonoma, CAPress Democrat

During the pandemic, these local chefs kept working, from home. Try their breads, cocktails and cookies

It’s tough to keep a great chef down. As restaurants rode the wave of the pandemic, many talented food professionals found their careers taking unplanned turns. Yet rather than throw in the kitchen towel, some creative types shifted to opening cottage enterprises, renting large commercial kitchens — even securing permits for their home kitchens — to create new businesses.