Chefs and Restaurateurs Sound Off On The Best Juicers to Try in 2021
As far as summer beverages go, there’s nothing quite like a glass of fresh-squeezed juice. In a post-pandemic world where many of us have grown accustomed to meal-prepping at home, gone are the days of running out to buy a $12 blend. After all, why bother with a gratuitous (and expensive) errand when there are so many quick, affordable, and easy-to-clean juicers that allow you to make your very own batch from scratch, with plenty leftover? We reached out to Jill Donenfeld, co-founder of private-chef service The Culinistas, and Lisle Richards, co-owner of NYC fast-casual cafe Village Den, to get their expert recommendations for the best juicers to buy now, and did some research of our own, too.www.saveur.com