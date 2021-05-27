Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

K-12 funding boost headed to districts, ACT/SAT opt-out bill headed to the House

By Susan Tebben
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ5bD_0aCoi4pI00

The Ohio legislature approved COVID-19 pandemic-related measures to bring more federal monies to K-12 schools, and the House will review another bill to reduce testing requirements for students.

The Ohio Senate unanimously passed House Bill 170 on Wednesday, with the House promptly agreeing to the Senate’s version of the bill the same day.

“Parents, teachers and students in the communities that we represent are depending on this,” said state Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, during the Senate session on Wednesday.

The bill provides a total of $857 million to the Ohio Department of Education in federal CARES Act funding to K-12 schools.

Included in the bill is $7 million for duties performed by the Ohio National Guard during the pandemic, and $173 million for the state Department of Health to expand COVID-19 testing and support.

Another $154.9 million will go to the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools, and $633 million to the Elementary and Secondary Relief (ESSER) funds.

The bill also permits the Auditor of State to audit the spending by the Ohio Department of Education and each school district for money appropriated for fiscal year 2021 and funds received via COVID-19 stimulus packages, the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

A piece of legislation helping students and their schools avoid using standardized testing as a metric of learning is on its way for a full House full vote.

House Bill 82 was quickly passed out of the House Primary & Secondary Committee this week, moving forward a measure to allow students to opt out of state-funded administration of the ACT and SATs.

There was no discussion of the bill before it was passed out of committee, but the bill had the support of the Ohio School Counselor Association and the Ohio Education Association. The bill’s sponsors, GOP state Reps. Jon Cross and Don Jones, said the stress of the tests on students and a trend in higher education of making ACT/SAT scores optional for admission make state spending on the tests unnecessary.

Currently, all high school juniors are required to take a college admission test as part of the state’s College and Work Ready Assessment System. The state pays $40 per student for the ACT and $36.35 per student for the SAT, according to an analysis by the Legislative Service Commission.

That amounts to $4.9 million in state spending in fiscal year 2019, most of which was used for the ACT.

Should the bill be passed and go into effect during the 2021-22 school year, the first class to be allowed to opt out would be the class of 2026.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post K-12 funding boost headed to districts, ACT/SAT opt-out bill headed to the House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

130
Followers
319
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Fedor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Sat#State Schools#Education And Schools#The Ohio Senate#The Ohio National Guard#Esser#The Auditor Of State#Gop#Act Sat Opt Out Bill#K 12 Schools#Act Sat Scores#State Spending#Students#The Senate#Fiscal Year#Standardized Testing#Testing Requirements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Educators favor House school funding overhaul over Senate rewrite

Officials representing Ohio’s teachers say the Senate’s new version of the public school funding overhaul leaves much to be desired, unlike the House version it would replace. “It is a matter of political will and it’s a matter of priorities, and prioritizing public education just doesn’t seem to be where the Senate is when you […] The post Educators favor House school funding overhaul over Senate rewrite appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Youngstown, OHPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

School takeovers on their way out under Ohio Senate measure

Three Ohio school districts currently under state academic control might have a way out under a newly amended bill. A senate bill that sought to pave a way forward for the Lorain City Schools to rise from its academic distress commission will now create a pathway for all three city school districts currently under ADC […] The post School takeovers on their way out under Ohio Senate measure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court: Community schools owed grant funding

A group of community charter schools weren’t given funding due to them by the state of Ohio, according to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling. Horizon Science Academy, which has a system of 17 schools in Ohio along with other schools across the country, sued the state after the Ohio Department of Education determined the community […] The post Ohio Supreme Court: Community schools owed grant funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal

The removal of the Step Up to Quality child care standards system as proposed in the Ohio Senate’s version of the budget was not only against the wishes of some child care leaders, but also came without any warning. “It was calculated,” said Dawn Blalock, co-owner of the Little Miracles Early Development Center. “It was […] The post Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate passes bill making new penalties for crimes against police

The Ohio Senate unanimously passed legislation Wednesday that would increase penalties on protesters and others for alleged offenses against police. Senate Bill 16 would create a new criminal offense: “unlawfully impeding public passage of an Emergency Service Responder (ESR).” It prohibits people from “recklessly obstructing” a highway, street, or sidewalk in such a manner as […] The post Senate passes bill making new penalties for crimes against police appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Bill banning hair discrimination in schools passes Illinois House, heads back to Senate

A bill that would prohibit schools from creating rules to limit hairstyles historically tied to a race or ethnicity passed the Illinois House on Thursday. Senate Bill 817 passed with bipartisan support in an 89-22 vote. The bill, lead by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, prohibits public and private schools from creating rules that would ban students from wearing hairstyles typical to their culture.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislators confident in school funding overhaul staying in state budget

Two state legislators, including the chair of the Senate Primary & Secondary Education Committee, say a newly proposed funding formula is still alive in Ohio’s biennial budget. State Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, assured a recent Central Ohio virtual town hall including local educational representatives that despite the fact that the majority of the funding formula […] The post Legislators confident in school funding overhaul staying in state budget appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

House GOP takes aim at vaccine mandates from schools, employers, hospitals

Sponsor compares requesting proof of vaccination to Holocaust With demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in a recent slump, Ohio Republicans launched a pre-emptive strike Tuesday that would preclude a wide range of schools, businesses, and employers from mandating vaccinations. Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, presented House Bill 248, the “Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act” […] The post House GOP takes aim at vaccine mandates from schools, employers, hospitals appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Louisiana StateThe Free Press

Louisiana college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to join more than a dozen other states allowing college athletes to earn cash from endorsements and sponsorship deals under an effort gaining steam across the country because of the NCAA's inaction on a national policy. The Senate voted 35-0 Tuesday for...
Congress & Courtspasenate.com

Senator Muth Demands Access to Vital Information

Files Complaint Against PSERS in Commonwealth Court. HARRISBURG − June 8, 2021 − Earlier today, Senator Katie Muth (D- Montgomery/Chester/Berks) filed a Complaint in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania following several months of continuously being denied documents and information needed to legally perform in her role as a Board Member for the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS). The Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief seeks to require PSERS to provide information regarding the public pension fund in a timely manner.
Congress & CourtsBowling Green Daily News

House GOP leader says pot bill is 'tainted,' vote must wait

With the Connecticut House of Representatives poised to take up a long-awaited bill that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults, the Republican leader on Tuesday called for an investigation into how language was tucked into the legislation that could have intentionally benefitted at least one individual. House Minority Leader Vincent...
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis Co-Sponsoring Legislation to Protect Racecars from EPA Regulation

Legislation currently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to protect racecars. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is co-sponsoring House Resolution 3281, the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports or RPM Act of 2021. The measure would permanently block attempts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate modified motor...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

West Virginia Audit: Mine Reclamation Fund Needs Oversight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s coal mine cleanup fund has no known backup plan if it goes insolvent, according to a new state audit. The legislative audit report released Monday said that mine reclamation program within the state's Department of Environmental Protection is at risk of insolvency due to the risk of bond revenues not raising enough to guarantee the fund's future.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on

2022 race could prove complicated for Ohio Democrats At least two justices on the Ohio Supreme Court are eyeing the chief justice position and plan to campaign for the top judicial seat in 2022. Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Patrick DeWine are planning to run for chief justice next year. These two, and potentially another […] The post The race for Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

State legislators backtrack on no-fault

LANSING — A bipartisan group of 73 state legislators and former legislators informed the Michigan Court of Appeals in a “that’s what we said, but it’s not what we meant” legal brief that they oppose retroactive application of no-fault insurance reform. The amicus brief filed Thursday in an ongoing insurance-related...
New York City, NYwaer.org

Governor Cuomo's High Court nominees Face Blowback from Senators on Left and Right

The New York State Senate’s Judiciary Committee held an at times contentious hearing over Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nominees to the state’s highest court, which are before the Senate for confirmation. Nominee Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas faced some tough questions from Senators on the left and the right. In the end, Singas and the governor’s other judicial appointees, won approval in the Senate.
Colorado Statepagosadailypost.com

Colorado Legislature Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

On Friday, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors. The measure would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced in May by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The Senate passed...
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say

Scores of Ohio business and social service organizations are voicing opposition to a move by Senate President Matt Huffman to raise taxes on housing for the state’s poor. A spokesman for Huffman didn’t respond to a request for comment. But a measure that Huffman placed in the state budget would require county auditors to value […] The post Budget measure would undermine affordable housing for hundreds of thousands in Ohio, critics say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HealthArkansas Online

Board backs $35M request for school employee health plan

The state Board of Finance on Tuesday voted to recommend that the state Department of Education ask the Legislative Council to authorize the transfer of $35 million from the state's restricted reserve fund to shore up the health insurance plan for public school employees next year. This insurance plan covers...