Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest Treasures Announced

nichegamer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has announced Dragon Quest Treasures, a new RPG starring Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. While we know Dragon Quest Treasures is an RPG, specifics like a release date nor release platforms were announced. A worldwide release is confirmed, however. Here’s a...

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Enix#Dragon Quest Treasures#Trailer#Release Date#Echoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesthehealtheaducation.com

Dragon Quest 10 MMO Getting Offline Version

The Dragon Quest series started from the mid-80s, together with 11 mainline names and innumerable spinoff games. Of those many releases, Dragon Quest 10: Awakening of the Five Tribes is the first massively multiplayer online game in the franchise, initially starting about the Nintendo Wii at 2012, And has a stable player foundation. Not everyone loves playing the sport as an MMO, nevertheless, also it appears that developer Square Enix is seeking to resolve this.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in development

Square Enix has unveiled Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which will simultaneously appear worldwide. The game was announced in the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary special live stream, along with new information about the upcoming line-up for the series. There is currently no confirmed release date. In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Dragon Quest XI Ships Over 6.5 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has shipped over 6.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. It also includes the original game and the Definitive Edition. Shipment figures for the game are up from six million units shipped in September 2020. Dragon Quest...
Video GamesPCGamesN

There are still “no plans for a worldwide release” of Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest X launched in Japan back in 2012, and has continued to receive regular updates and continued ports to new platforms. But the game has never been officially released in English, despite the increasingly prolific success of Final Fantasy XIV worldwide, and demand from the series’ growing international fanbase. Now Square Enix has gone out of its way to warn fans that there are still no plans to launch DQX worldwide.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dragon Quest XII uses Unreal Engine 5 and the story is finished

Last night, Square Enix and designer Yuji Horii announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate during a 35th anniversary livestream for the franchise. The teaser trailer only offered a darker narrative and an edgy logo, with no gameplay or characters shown, and aside from the fact that there are plans for a worldwide simultaneous release, there were no details about release date or platforms. However, in a statement aimed at recruiting more staff to work on Dragon Quest XII, Horii today revealed that the game will be built in Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) and the story is finished. The statement also confirmed that Takeshi Uchikawa, the director of Dragon Quest XI, is returning as director of this new title.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dragon Quest X Is Being Transformed Into A "Cute" Offline Game

One of the more unexpected announcements during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream was Dragon Quest X Offline. This is the "offline" version of the MMO Dragon Quest X - meaning it won't require an internet connection. At the moment, it's been announced for a 2022 Japanese release,...
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Dragon Quest 12 is Coming, All the Details to Know

Dragon Quest 12 : The Flames of Fate has been announced and there are some details to potentially excite fans. Here’s everything we know to date. Titled The Flames of Fate, the new game will be more “adult” and will again be directed by Takeshi Uchikawa who directed DQ11. It...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

The Original ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ E3 Trailer Still Gives us Chills

As E3 2021 looms, thoughts can't help but turn back to reveals of past events - events where thousands of journalists, streamers, influencers, developers and fans crammed into theatres to see what was next for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and more, and drink in those games' debut trailers. Cheering? You betcha. And today, I've found myself reminiscing about one conference, one game, and one trailer in particular.