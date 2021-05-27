Cancel
Religion

He Who is Without Sin?

By Abbot Tryphon
pravmir.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrist asked those without sin to cast the first stone. “We have all sinned and fall short of the Glory of God (Romans 3:23).” We Orthodox often miss the mark in understanding and ministering to this world. We fail to heed the words of Christ, “to love one another as God has loved us”, and forget we are charged by Our Lord to bring healing and wholeness to those struggling in this fallen world. In our righteous indignation we show contempt to those who live apart from biblical morality, forgetting that we were ourselves called out of this fallen world by Christ. We forget, in our contempt for the sins of others, that it was this very Christ Who asked those in the crowd who were without sin to cast the first stone.

www.pravmir.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jeremiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Righteous Indignation#Romans#Mercy#Church#Neinvalid Ru#Sinners#Satan#Preaching Christ#Forgiveness#Biblical Morality#Compassion#Love#Redemption#Orthodoxy#Hearts#Contempt#Saints
