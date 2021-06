Daniela Bucio Sistos designs an indoor/outdoor residence around a foyer with a round roof cutout that allows a tree to grow through it. At once minimalist yet textured and warm, the UC House goes further than blurring the lines between indoor/outdoor spaces—it obliterates the boundaries almost entirely. Located on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, the 5,920-square-foot residence is grounded by a foyer with a raised, circular ceiling, which houses a tree that grows out from a hole in the floor at the center. From the focal axis of the home, a large glass wall reveals the library, which is the heart of the project.