Chef Cassy says it was her daughter Whitney who encouraged her to change careers at the age of 40. During a conversation with her daughter about college she divulged that had she gone through college instead of a trade school she would have been a chef. “She told me, ‘Mom, you can still go back to school and become a chef,’ I told her, “No I cannot do that I have your sister and your brother. I have this to do, that to do, I can’t do that.” She told me, “Yes you can mom because you told us anything we set our mind to do we can do until we are dead and mom, you’re not dead,” so she used my own words on me!” Chef Cassy says it was scary because she was stepping out on faith. She did not know how this was going to turn out after finishing school.