Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The King of Fighters XV Blue Mary Reveal Trailer

nichegamer.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK Corporation has shared The King of Fighters XV Blue Mary reveal trailer. The King of Fighters XV Blue Mary reveal trailer shows off the new character, who is voiced by Sarah Emi Bridcutt. In case you missed it, we also covered the previous trailers for Ralf Jones and Clark...

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Mary#The King Of Fighters#Snk Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Scarlet Nexus Explanation Trailer Revealed

A new trailer posted in the Bandai Namco YT Channel giving gamers a brief introduction about the history of Scarlet Nexus. The trailer features the setting of the game as well an in depth knowledge of the two main characters of the story as well the background of the enemies gamers will encounter.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Neverwinter reveals Bard in gameplay trailer

According to the official description, Neverwinter's Bard will be able to infuse weapons with magic and use music to inspire allies or manipulate minds. It is said that some of the Bard magic even heals wounds, making the class well-rounded but it remains to be seen if it will excel in any of the areas.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The White Lotus Teaser Trailer Revealed by HBO

HBO has revealed the teaser trailer trailer for The White Lotus, the six-episode series debuting on Sunday, July 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened) social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. The White Lotus...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Official Reveal Trailer

Coming to consoles and PC on October 22nd, take a look at the just revealed Battlefield 2042 trailer. Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players*, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction. Pre-order now for early Open Beta access and more: http://x.ea.com/68944.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dolmen E3 Reveal Trailer Showcased

During the Koch Primetime E3 2021 Livestream Event, Massive Work Studios revealed their latest project titled, “Dolmen.” Dolmen is a third person action game with RPG elements, where Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror are mixed in an engrossing gameplay experience. The development according to the interview of the developers, said that this game will challenge players to explore the dark and mysterious side of dark space traveller and not only that, they will encounter aliens that bring out horror and suspense in a new way. The game is expected to be released the later part of 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC. For more info, expect more news on their Twitter feed.
Books & Literaturegrimdarkmagazine.com

EXCLUSIVE: The King Must Fall book trailer

With our The King Must Fall Kickstarter anthology only eight days away I am so stoked to show you the book trailer by the awesome Pen Astridge. We have some big things planned for this Kickstarter, which you can see in our author list, and you’ll find out some pretty sweet details about the project in the below video.
Video GamesComicBook

Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Rainbow Six Extraction got a new trailer and a release date during Ubisoft’s second big Ubisoft Forward event. The latest on the game comes over a year after it was initially announced during E3 2019 to be a different take on the Rainbow Six formula where players still control skilled Operators but will face off against mutated aliens and infected people instead of just other Operators. It also comes after the original name, Rainbow Six Quarantine, was updated to the newest title. According to information shared during Ubisoft’s event, the game is now scheduled to release on September 18th for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna,
Video Gamestucson.com

Planet of Lana - Reveal Trailer

Wishlist the game on Steam: http://bit.ly/PlanetOfLana. A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure game framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The King of Fighters XV Character Roster Adds Luong

Game company SNK has finally revealed its next character for upcoming video game The King of Fighters XV, which is another female fighter. The irresistible and most enchanting beauty Luong has finally arrived in KOFXV. After her debut on KOFXIV, she has become one of the favorites of many fans of the franchise. She joined Team Kim with her lover Gang-Il, which is actually the master of popular Taekwondo master Kim Kaphwan. She also showed up in other titles like SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.
Beauty & Fashionsideshow.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer Breakdown

O’Shea Jackson Jr. believes he knows which movie is going to reach number one next year. It’s a film he stars in next summer alongside Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and many other fine dramatists. And though the actors will most likely portray their characters in a skillfully moving fashion, there is another huge reason this film will probably be a smash.
TV SeriesInverse

Netflix's Revelation trailer reveals an epic sequel

Netflix has the power! The streaming giant is super-charging the summer with the Power of Grayskull, and it begins now. The teaser trailer for the anime-inspired He-Man sequel series, The Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is now online. Set to Bonnie Tyler’s unforgettable 1984 pop anthem “Holding Out for a...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Starfield revealed in new trailer, out in 2022

Starfield, the upcoming sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Softworks, has a new trailer. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the trailer gave us a look at the world of Starfield. Or, at least, at one of its many rocky planets. An astronaut, piloting a ship called the Constellation, powers up the engine as the music swells. A release date is revealed: 11/11/22!
Video GamesIGN

Battlefield 2042 - Reveal Trailer

Watch the intense, action-packed, and brutal reveal trailer for the first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder when Battlefield 2042 arrives on October 22, 2021, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
MoviesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer For Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Action Thriller KATE

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming action-thriller Kate giving us our first look at Mary Elizabeth Winstead in action as an assassin on a mission of bloody revenge. In the film, “After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge...
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'Blue Miracle' needs a miracle to save it.

I have always liked Dennis Quaid, the star of “Blue Miracle,” and thought he was a sexy leading man, especially in “The Parent Trap.” In this film he is anything but sexy. He is a grumpy, old, unshaven, curmudgeon who is not very likable. After suffering through a devastating hurricane,...
Video GamesTimes and Democrat

Salt And Sacrifice - Reveal Trailer

We've got our first look at Salt & Sacrifice, the sequel to the souls-like action-RPG Salt & Sanctuary, which will release in early 2022 for PC and PlayStation consoles.