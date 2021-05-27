The King of Fighters XV Blue Mary Reveal Trailer

Rainbow Six Extraction got a new trailer and a release date during Ubisoft’s second big Ubisoft Forward event. The latest on the game comes over a year after it was initially announced during E3 2019 to be a different take on the Rainbow Six formula where players still control skilled Operators but will face off against mutated aliens and infected people instead of just other Operators. It also comes after the original name, Rainbow Six Quarantine, was updated to the newest title. According to information shared during Ubisoft’s event, the game is now scheduled to release on September 18th for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna,