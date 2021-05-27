Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate Announced, Worldwide Launch
Square Enix have announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, during the series’ 35th anniversary livestream. The announcement trailer showed very little, but gave an ominous tone with its fiery text, and a voice saying “what is the purpose of light?” Creator Yuji Horii also described the game as “an adult Dragon Quest” during the livestream, and how a decision players or the character makes will change the game dramatically.nichegamer.com