Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate Announced, Worldwide Launch

nichegamer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix have announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, during the series’ 35th anniversary livestream. The announcement trailer showed very little, but gave an ominous tone with its fiery text, and a voice saying “what is the purpose of light?” Creator Yuji Horii also described the game as “an adult Dragon Quest” during the livestream, and how a decision players or the character makes will change the game dramatically.

nichegamer.com
