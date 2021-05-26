Cancel
CMA CGM Marco Polo Continues Record-Setting East Coast Tour

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CMA CGM Marco Polo is continuing its record-setting North American East Coast tour, docking today at the Port of Savannah after previous calls in Virginia, New York/New Jersey and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Built in 2012, CMA CGM Marco Polo is 1,300 feet long by 175 feet wide and has...

gcaptain.com
Boats & Watercraftsnaturalgasworld.com

Bahamas flags Carnival’s LNG-powered passenger ship

Mardis Gras, a Carnival cruise vessel, is the first of its kind for North America, the flag authority said. The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) said June 3 it welcomed the first LNG-powered passenger ship in North America to its flag. Carnival Cruise Lines registered its LNG-powered passenger ship, Mardi Gras,...
Charleston, SCcharlestondaily.net

Charleston welcomes record-breaking vessel, CMA CGM Marco Polo

CHARLESTON, SC — MAY 25, 2021 — South Carolina Ports will soon welcome the largest container ship to ever call the East Coast — the CMA CGM MARCO POLO. The record-breaking CMA CGM MARCO POLOmeasures 1,300 feet long and has the capacity to carry 16,022 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). CMA...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Marco Polo visit to Charleston port shows the advantage of being last

When the CMA CGM Marco Polo pulled into the Port of Charleston on Friday, it emphasized the importance of being last. As the largest container ship to visit the U.S. East Coast to date, it wanted to pack as much cargo onboard as possible before heading back to its home base in China. Charleston Harbor's 52-foot depth, the deepest shipping channel on the East Coast, made that possible.
Charleston, SCWMBF

McMaster on Marco Polo ship arrival: ‘This is what teamwork looks like’

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor celebrated the arrival of the largest container ship ever to dock at a South Carolina port Friday in Mount Pleasant. The cargo ship Marco Polo arrived Friday morning at the Wando Terminal, making the Charleston area its final stop before the massive 1,300-foot long, 175-foot wide vessel heads overseas.
Savannah, GAathensceo.com

Savannah Serves Largest Vessel Ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo

Photo Credit: Georgia Ports Authority /Stephen Morton. The largest container ship to ever serve the U.S. East Coast called on the largest single container facility in North America Wednesday. As the massive 16,000-TEU vessel docked at the Port of Savannah’s Berth 9, a team of logistics professionals tackled the CMA CGM Marco Polo with seven ship-to-shore cranes and hundreds of men and women on the ground and aboard the vessel to load and unload an estimated 6,000 TEUs of cargo.
Savannah, GAinsideradvantage.com

Largest ship ever on East Coast in Savannah Wednesday

Measuring in at just shy of a quarter mile, the CMA CGM Marco Polo will be headed up the Savannah River on Wednesday, showcasing both the jewel of CMA CGM Group shipping and the ability of the Port of Savannah to handle the world’s largest cargo ships. “At CMA CGM,...
Charleston, SCfreightwaves.com

Land CMA CGM Marco Polo tour with ‘most beautiful’ photos

The largest container ship to call the North American East Coast is drawing shoreline crowds on its first visit. CMA CGM is even offering tours of the Marco Polo to those who post the “most beautiful” images of the mammoth container ship to Instagram. The next opportunity to capture the...
Virginia Statedcvelocity.com

CMA CGM Marco Polo arrives in Virginia

The 1,300-foot long container ship Marco Polo made the third stop on a five-stop tour of the U.S. East Coast Sunday, arriving at Virginia International Gateway, port officials said. The vessel is owned by French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM. At 16,022 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the ship is the largest ever to call on the U.S. East Coast. In Virginia, the new record eclipses the mark set last month by a container vessel that has the capacity to handle 15,072 TEUs, officials said. The ship made its first stop in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on May 17 and arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey on May 20. It is part of CMA CGM’s Columbus JAX service, traveling from South Asia to the Atlantic Seaboard. Marco Polo is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Savannah Wednesday and the Port of Charleston Friday.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

‘Marco Polo’ passes under Bayonne Bridge

The biggest cargo vessel to ever dock on the East Coast passed under the Bayonne Bridge on May 20. The CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed through the Kill Van Kull on its way to Port Elizabeth, the ship’s first port of call in the U.S. The vessel shattered the record set by The CMA CGM Brazil when it passed under the Bayonne Bridge in September.
Bayonne, NJriverviewobserver.net

Largest Ship to Call on the East Coast Sails Under Bayonne Bridge

On Thursday, May 20, the CMA CGM Marco Polo sailed through the Kill Van Kull on its way to Port Elizabeth. The Marco Polo is the largest ship ever to call on an East Coast port. When it was launched in 2013, the Marco Polo was the largest ship in the world. The vessel is five city blocks long. It is longer than the height of the Empire State Building.
Businessestormwater.com

Western Green to Acquire East Coast Erosion Control

As a primary benefit of the acquisition, a greater geographical area in the Americas will have access to erosion control products. Western Green entered into an agreement to acquire East Coast Erosion Control, effective May 26, 2021. The acquisition of Western Green builds on its growing manufacturing footprint, with expanded...
TravelThe Post and Courier

AAA Travel Update: Alaska cruising scheduled to resume this July

The Auto Club Group’s Travel Agency is celebrating the passage of a new federal law that allows travelers to cruise Alaska this summer. AAA’s preferred partners like Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced week-long sailings beginning in July. These voyages have already gone on sale and are moving quickly.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

LNG As A Bunker Fuel Market to Set Phenomenal Growth From 2021 to 2026

The latest published document on LNG As A Bunker Fuel market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with LNG As A Bunker Fuel investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of LNG As A Bunker Fuel M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Chantier Davie, General Dynamics NASSCO, VT Halter Marine, Gulf Coast Shipyard Group, Aker Philadelphia Shipyard, Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Fassmer Werft, Meyer Werft, Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft, Meyer Turku, Arctech Helsinki, Fincantieri, Kleven Verft, STX France, Damen Shipyards Group, Hoogezand Nieuwbouw, Ferus Smit, GdanskRemontowa, Sanmar, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, Wuhu Hongri Shipping company, Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard, CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding, Chongqing Jiangjin Feida, Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu, Tsuji Heavy Industries, Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding & Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang etc.