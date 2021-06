A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday, but it was quickly refloated and had no impact on traffic in the busy waterway, the Suez Canal Authority said. The Maersk Emerald, which sails under the Singapore flag, was grounded on the northern end of the canal following some engine trouble. The issue was nowhere near as serious as the Ever Given's grounding in March that blocked the Suez Canal for six days.