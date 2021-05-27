Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Story Overview Trailer

A new Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trailer takes a look at the evolution of the series since 2002. Just below, you can see the brief new trailer taking a look at the history of the Ratchet and Clank franchise under PlayStation. We start all the way at the very beginning, when Ratchet and Clank debuted as new partners on the PS2 all the way back in 2002, then fast forwarding through the entire extensive franchise to end up at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart in 2021.