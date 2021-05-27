Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Story Overview Trailer
Insomniac Games have released a story overview trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; the final “almost launch party” trailer. As previously reported, recurring villain Dr. Nefarious has obtained the Dimensionator; and in the ensuing battle becomes damaged. This begins to tear the fabric of reality apart; separating Ratchet and Clank. They are sent into a dimension where “Emperor Nefarious” succeeded in his goals, and female Lombax Rivet is part of the resistance.nichegamer.com