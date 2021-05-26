newsbreak-logo
Liberian Global Gas Team Augmented with Offshore Wind

By gCaptain
gcaptain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Release – The Liberian Registry, fresh off the announcement that it has attained a historic milestone of reaching a fleet size of 200 million gross tons, is pleased to announce that it has added to its growing team of regulatory and safety experts, a focused team on Offshore Wind.

