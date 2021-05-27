Memorial Day milepost: Re-ranking 6 races

The arrival of Memorial Day weekend means we are officially allowed to look at the standings ... although I get the sense some of you have peeked at them prematurely. History tells us that there is a decent correlation between a team’s Memorial Day winning percentage and its final winning percentage. Then again, history also tells us that the 2019 Nationals were 22-32 at the conclusion of play on Memorial Day, so ... don’t go printing those playoff brackets just yet.