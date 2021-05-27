Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Memorial Day milepost: Re-ranking 6 races

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of Memorial Day weekend means we are officially allowed to look at the standings ... although I get the sense some of you have peeked at them prematurely. History tells us that there is a decent correlation between a team’s Memorial Day winning percentage and its final winning percentage. Then again, history also tells us that the 2019 Nationals were 22-32 at the conclusion of play on Memorial Day, so ... don’t go printing those playoff brackets just yet.

www.mlb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Playoff Races#Major League Baseball#The League#National League West#Dodgers Padres#Giants#Yankees#American League East#The Red Sox#Rays#The Blue Jays#Orioles#Yanks#National League East#Mets#Braves#Phillies#Covid#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC San Diego

Machado Embroiled in Complete and Total Non-Controversy

The Padres' win over the Cardinals on Sunday included a weird play. It wasn't a totally unusual play. But it was one you don't see every game. Manny Machado was involved, and when Manny Machado is involved it doesn't take long for something that may seem unorthodox to be construed as -- here goes -- "dirty."
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and three other key position players hasn't slowed the San Diego Padres in the slightest. On Sunday, it was a cast of call-ups that came up big for the Padres. Among them: Rookie Ivan Castillo, who...
MLBklpw.com

Cardinals Swept By Padres

Cardinals pitchers walked eight batters in a 5-3 loss to a Padres, who swept the three-game series at Petco Park. Kwang Hyun Kim dropped to 1-and-1 after giving up four runs, one earned, over three and a third. St. Louis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer in the first.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBLone Star Ball

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBLone Star Ball

Stanton to the i.l. with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injury list due to a quad strain, the New York Yankees have announced. The outfielder is on the 10 day injured list, and there is no indication at this point how much time Stanton is expected to miss. The 31 year old Stanton...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....