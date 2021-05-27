Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why the early Beatles were dangerous, by Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson

By Ian Anderson
loudersound.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLike most people my age outside of Liverpool, I had no real inkling of The Beatles until Love Me Do, by which time they had, to some degree, been sanitised by their traditionally showbiz-minded manager, Brian Epstein. No doubt he thought it necessary, to help the band get gigs, to get a record deal, and those first few hits were what you might call pretty songs. From Me To You, I Want To Hold Your Hand; it was all very innocent.

www.loudersound.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Eddie Cochran
Person
Jethro Tull
Person
Stuart Sutcliffe
Person
Gene Vincent
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The Early Beatles#The Cavern Club#English#The Star Club#Stuart#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnewslanes.com

The Beatles: John Lennon's 'demonic' song was slammed by huge pop star

In 1994 the three remaining members of The Beatles – Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – got together to record a retrospective album titled Anthology 1. The album included rarities, outtakes and live performances from the early years of the band. Although the Fab Four could not bring a new song to life without John Lennon – who had been assassinated in 1980 – that didn’t stop them. The band began working on a long-lost song called Free as a Bird where they used the star’s vocals.
MusicGossip Cop

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

Eric Clapton has been a rock god almost since rock n roll started. His legend grew quickly in the mid-60s around swingin’ London when graffiti around the city popped up literally calling him “God.” His career is into its 6th decade now and he shows little signs of stopping, having just announced a tour of Europe and the southern USA. According to the guitar player, his friends have stopped calling and texting, so why?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney says new Beatles documentary is ‘proof’ he is not responsible for band’s split

Paul McCartney has welcomed Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back as proof that he is not to blame for The Beatles’ split.The forthcoming film by The Lord of the Rings director tells the story behind the band’s final album Let It Be, which was released in 1970. It is believed that the documentary will challenge rumours that the band fought constantly in their later years.In the months following McCartney’s exit from The Beatles in April 1970, he also filed a lawsuit calling for the band’s formal dissolution. As a result, the musician has largely been accused of causing the split.McCartney...
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

What happened to Jimi Hendrix's Monterey Stratocaster?

It's probably the most iconic image of Jimi Hendrix, kneeling in ritual over a sacrificial Stratocaster, beckoning the flames upward and pausing only to squirt more Ronson lighter fuel onto the pickguard ablaze. In an era when oneupmanship and headlines were sometimes more important than musicianship, Hendrix was looking for...
Musicstarsinsider.com

Songs John Lennon and/or Paul McCartney gave away to other artists

Released in 1964, 'A World Without Love' was a song written by Paul McCartney and attributed to Lennon-McCartney and recorded by the British duo Peter and Gordon. A folk-pop ballad that was praised by critics, 'FourFiveSeconds' also benefits from songwriting input by Rihanna herself. Lennon and McCartney's seemingly effortless songwriting...
MoviesScreendaily

Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary to debut on Disney+ as three-part series

Peter Jackson’s feature documentary about The Beatles will now be presented as a three-part series and will premiere exclusively on streaming platform Disney+. The Beatles: Get Back was originally set for a theatrical release in August 2021 but will now be cut as three episodes of around two hours each, which will roll out on November 25, 26 and 27 on Disney+.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back to Release as Disney+ Miniseries

After being postponed to August 27, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for an exclusive theatrical release, Peter Jackson’s latest project, The Beatles: Get Back, is getting reworked as a three-part miniseries. The decision to switch to a miniseries was due to “the wealth of tremendous footage” The Lord of...
Celebrationsculturesonar.com

For Father’s Day, An Ode to Beatle Dads

Just as the Beatle mothers had their influence on the Fab Four, so did their fathers. Their relationships ran the gambit: one ‘normal’, one close, one exploitive, and one hardly known. Alfred “Freddie” Lennon. There have been debates about to whom John inherited his no-holds-barred attitude and lifestyle, and although...
Musicwomanaroundtown.com

Singer/Songwriters: Midstream and Renewal

“The period after the Beatles broke up was for George Harrison, midstream. Renewal would follow. His 1970 solo album, All Things Will Pass, far surpassed Lennon and McCartney’s first solo efforts. It fully revealed something he’d been exploring since 1966, deepening interest in the spiritual, in particular Eastern religion.” In 1968, Harrison started studying with virtuoso sitar player, Ravi Shankar. “In those days,” Rosen points out, “there was not a single ad for a yoga teacher in The Village Voice.” The Beatles brought Eastern consciousness to the masses – but for George, it was personal.
Musicwmleader.com

Paul McCartney Birthday Special: 5 Interesting Facts That You Did Not Now About The Beatles Singer

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney creates music that is magic. Even after so many years of him being in the industry, there is no one that can possibly replace him. Paul’s camaraderie with John Lennon still remains the most successful in history and many fans were heartbroken when the band disbanded in 1970. Apart from being a great musician, Paul is also a singer, songwriter, and record and film producer. He lives for music and is proficient in playing bass, guitar, keyboards, and drums. The Beatles Star Paul McCartney Says Working on a New Solo Album During Lockdown Saved Him.
Musicgranthshala.com

How Jimi Hendrix Got That Kazoo Sound on ‘Crosstown Traffic’

Jimi Hendrix always found a way to record the voices in his mind. buyer of are you Experienced (1967), Hendrix’s first LP, followed immediately on the title track. To achieve those far-off sounds, Hendrix used tapes played backwards and a variety of other tricks. and he continued Electric Ladyland (1968), his final studio album.