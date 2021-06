JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville philanthropist Delores Barr Weaver has issued a fundraising challenge to help raise money to rename several Duval County schools. Weaver, the wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver who has donated to a number of causes across the city, has pledged to contribute $50,000 through a 2-1 match, challenging the community to step forward with $100,000 to unlock her gift, according to the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.