Arvada, CO

Experience the West at The West Woods Bar & Grill

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southwest inspired cuisine offered at West Woods Bar & Grill has put the restaurant on the map as the go-to place for dining in the Arvada area. The West Woods Bar & Grill at West Woods Golf Club in Arvada provides the perfect place to gather after a day on the course. The restaurant offers well-appointed seating in the restaurant, bar, patio and golfer’s porch boasting panoramic views of the golf course and mountain vistas. The fire pit at the golfer’s porch is a popular spot to unwind and enjoy one of the restaurant’s tasty libations. The private room, adjacent to the restaurant’s dining area, is the ideal setting for social events and post tournament gatherings.

