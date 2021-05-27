Cancel
College Sports

Oklahoma Sooners Football: The topic of tampering in college football

By Crimson And Cream Machine
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the supposed prohibition against wearing headphones during the workday at one of my former places of employment, the NCAA has rules that aren’t really rules. As the sport’s overseers have eased restrictions on transferring, ESPN’s Alex Scarborough has a new piece out on what college football coaches are characterizing as an explosion in one of the aforementioned not-rules, roster tampering. It comes as little surprise that players are even getting in on the act of recruiting their rivals, according to Scarborough’s reporting.

