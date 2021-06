The Brewers took 2 of 3 from the Cincinnati Reds last week and will now look to do the same thing — or better — this week. While the Brewers are still one of the hottest teams in baseball right now and are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds aren’t far behind. They treated last week’s series loss in Milwaukee as just a bump in the road, responding by sweeping the woeful Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati over the weekend. They come into this week above .500 at 32-31, 5 games behind the Brewers and Cubs for first place in the NL Central.