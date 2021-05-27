Hank Williams IV Covers ‘Old Nashville Cowboys’ for Grandfather Hank Williams Jr.’s Birthday

Hank Williams Jr. has been on the top of the music world for a long time now. Today, May 26, the legendary musician turned 72 years old. So, his grandson, Hank Williams IV, took a moment to give him a birthday shout-out.

To do so, the iconic musician’s grandson used an old song of his. He took to social media to share the post with his followers. It was a simple tribute, but one that will likely mean a lot to his grandfather. There’s an old saying that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Even though Hank Williams IV’s cover is more along the lines of a tribute, the thought still rings true. Nonetheless, the young Williams used a song that his grandfather wrote back in 1979.

“‘Old Nashville Cowboys’ – by Hank Williams Jr.,” Hank Williams IV wrote. “Happy birthday to my grandfather! Here’s to hoping he enjoys his special day by singing my favorite song of his.”

The tribute video is just over three minutes long and well worth a listen. He has so many of the characteristics of his grandfather it’s a little uncanny. The tribute is a sweet gesture, and any fan of Hank Williams Jr. should be able to appreciate the song.

Over the years, many knew Williams Jr. by many names—Bocephus, Rockin’ Randall, or Jr.

Nonetheless, it feels fitting to take a look back at some of the birthday boy’s accomplishments. There’s a lot to cover, so buckle up.

Hank Williams IV Has a Lot of Work to Do to Catch His Legendary Grandfather

Hank Williams Jr. had ten No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart over the years. His first number one hit was in 1972 for “Eleven Roses.” He also added nine albums to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Hank Williams IV’s grandfather won five Entertainer of the Year Awards in his long career. That is an unbelievable accomplishment.

He was given the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award in 1987 and 1988. He also won the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award in three consecutive years—1987, 1988, and 1989. That makes him one of the most accomplished country singers ever. Garth Brooks, Alabama, and Kenny Chesney are the only artists with more awards.

Over Hank Williams IV’s grandfather’s career, he sold 19.5 million albums. According to the RIAA, that puts him squarely in the top twenty-five artists of all time.

His Greatest Hits album in 1982 went platinum five times. It also sold more than 5 million units. Additionally, Williams Jr. had another seven Platinum albums with one Platinum single.

There are so many more accomplishments that belong on this list. Leaving it this short is almost an injustice to the wonderful musician. So, read more about the legendary Hank Williams Jr. here.