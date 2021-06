At your next adult-only soiree, have a little fun with a mojito bar! This mojito cocktail recipe is really easy to make and very delicious to drink. Guests can make their own mojito by adding 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar, mint leaves and 2 or 3 lime wedges into a highball glass. (Provide something for them to mash this up with, like a muddler. I used the stone pestle from my mortar and pestle set.)