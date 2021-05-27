Greenway Dedication Honors Wilma Dykeman
A group of roughly 30 men, women and a couple of pups turned out on May 20 to celebrate the life and legacy of an environmental and social rock star. The afternoon event in celebration of Asheville’s own Wilma Dykeman took place on the day that would have marked the pioneer’s 101st birthday. The celebration helped anchor the city’s monthlong celebration of the completion of the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project and introduced the naming of the Wilma Dykeman Greenway.www.biltmorebeacon.com