Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Greenway Dedication Honors Wilma Dykeman

By Jeannette Carrillo biltmorebeacon.com
biltmorebeacon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of roughly 30 men, women and a couple of pups turned out on May 20 to celebrate the life and legacy of an environmental and social rock star. The afternoon event in celebration of Asheville’s own Wilma Dykeman took place on the day that would have marked the pioneer’s 101st birthday. The celebration helped anchor the city’s monthlong celebration of the completion of the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project and introduced the naming of the Wilma Dykeman Greenway.

www.biltmorebeacon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#East River#Silver Star#French Broad River#Social Justice#Covid#Riverlink#Purple Petunias#Appalachia#Buncombe County#Actor Lauren Fortuna#Home#Cupcakes#Redlined Neighborhoods#Iced Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Asheville, NCVice

Moses Sumney introduces us to Asheville’s creative community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Just as Moses Sumney had become the next big thing in LA’s music scene — after self-releasing a number of EPs, attracting the attention of many major record labels and putting out his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism — he decided it was time to leave the city. “I left LA in 2017 and didn’t really know where I wanted to land next,” the Ghanian-American musician and multi-disciplinary storyteller explains in i-D’s new film. “I toured for a bit, wandered for a bit, moved to London for a bit and thought that’s where I wanted to be. After I got there I realized I wasn’t focused enough. I wasn’t alone enough. I wanted to try living somewhere where I could be in constant commune with the birds and the trees.”
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Demolition Of Vance Monument Begins In Asheville, Will Take Roughly Two Weeks

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete. The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Asheville, NCmy40.tv

Katie Button Restaurants gets space in Citizen Times building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A prominent Asheville chef will soon take her growing company to a new location in downtown Asheville. Katie Button Restaurants will revamp what used to be the distribution center for the Asheville Citizen Times into office space and a kitchen. The space will be the shipping and fulfillment operations for Button’s Cúrate at Home venture.
Asheville, NCthetrek.co

Departure Day: A final Night in Civilization at the Lodge at Amicalola Falls

It was Sunday evening that I arrived in Georgia. My friend, Wolf, had picked me up from Johnson City the night prior to bring me into Asheville. We began our day a bit behind schedule, sleeping in and deciding to go into town for a quick pint and lunch before departing for Amicalola State Park. There, I would finally begin my 6-month journey across the Appalachian Trail, and where other to start than via the approach trail, an 8 mile gradual ascent toward the southern terminus atop Springer Mountain?
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Professional Cornhole is making its way to Asheville

Press release from the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout:. American Cornhole League announced the host cities for the league’s newest event series called the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series. Asheville is one of the eight cities to host a Pro Shootout event this summer. The event is expected to draw between 200-250 professional cornhole players on June 11-12, 2021 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville.
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC. The Fletcher-based company aims to raise...
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
Asheville, NCPosted by
Black Enterprise

City of Asheville Set to Remove Confederate Monument of Former Slave Owner

The city of Asheville, North Carolina, will be busy this week demolishing a monument that honored Confederate military official Zebulon Vance. The 75-foot-tall Vance Monument will be removed after Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March for its withdrawal, WLOS reports. The yearlong decision-making process started after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Evergreen students take environmental education to heart

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at one mountain school are discovering the importance of taking care of the environment and giving back to their community. Evergreen Community Charter School students, parents and staff recently participated in Better World Week. Students led a week-long celebration of service projects, community building and...
Asheville, NCHickory Daily Record

Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville, North Carolina. City officials said barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week, TV station WLOS reported. Asheville...
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners must rein in the TDA

The Buncombe County commissioners have a chance to make a huge difference in the lives of many local residents while addressing critical community needs. Daniel Walton’s summary of the Tourism Development Authority’s March 25-26 retreat (“TDA Projects Roaring Year for Buncombe Visitation,” March 31, Xpress) made it painfully clear that the only way to rein in this broken entity is for the commissioners to use their power to repeal the occupancy tax that funds the authority’s efforts. This would put pressure on state lawmakers to rewrite the enabling legislation to allow the use of future occupancy tax receipts to meet pressing local needs.
Henderson County, NCWLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — On Monday, a Henderson County woman accused of stabbing her daughter to death is expected to be in court. Authorities say Penny Hartle is charged with 2nd-degree murder. Henderson County deputies were called to the Fruitland Community after her five-year-old daughter Caroline was found unresponsive on April 25th. Deputies say Caroline had been stabbed to death.
Asheville, NCtvnewscheck.com

Courtney Youngblood Named Sinclair GM In Asheville

Sinclair Broadcast Group today promoted Courtney Youngblood to vice president and general manager of its ABC affiliate WLOS Asheville, N.C. She will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to WMYA (MNT). Rob Weisbord, Sinclair president of broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer, said: “Courtney started her career with Sinclair more...
Asheville, NCasheville.com

YMCA of WNC Offers Water Safety Month Tips

As temperatures rise, kids are tempted to cool off in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, swimming holes, and oceans. The risk of drowning increases with the heat index. May is National Water Safety Month, a great time for parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Nature photography exhibit comes to N.C. Arboretum through Sept. 5

A Life in the Wild, featuring more than 40 large-format images from award-winning nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen, is on now display at the North Carolina Arboretum. Mangelsen has devoted decades of his life to documenting wild places across the globe and the remarkable creatures that inhabit them, and a curated selection can be viewed in the Baker Exhibit Center. The exhibit is shown in conjunction with the ongoing Wild Art outdoor sculpture showcase currently on display in the Arboretum gardens.