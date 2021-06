Red Feather Lakes village is a hidden gem nestled by 622,000 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. Surrounded by Public State Lakes and Private Lakes, it is a fisherman’s delight. The area was first developed in the 1880s by ranchers and miners. In 1888, the Mitchell ditch first conveyed water into town. In the 1920s, some Denver Businessmen decided it would be a great recreational place to entice people to come to the area, prompting further development. By the 1950s, Red Feather Lakes became an attraction for people to get away to their mountain cabins.