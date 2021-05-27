Cancel
Asheville, NC

Healing Garden: Veterans Healing Farm Cultivates a Safe Place to Belong

By Jeannette Carrillo biltmorebeacon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little less than 30 minutes south of Asheville, on a plot of land that encompasses nine thriving acres exists an oasis of calm for veterans seeking solace and a place to belong. Cultivated by former Air Force veteran John Mahshie and his wife, Nicole Mahshie, in 2013, Veterans Healing...

Hendersonville, NCWLOS.com

Hands On! Children's Museum breaks ground for expansion

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction began Monday on several exhibits at the Hands On! Children’s Museum in Hendersonville. The overhaul includes a Walk of Fame, which will honor the legacies of local trailblazers. Another new exhibit will explain how produce makes its way to grocery store shelves. "It’s an exciting...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Katie Button Restaurants gets space in Citizen Times building

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A prominent Asheville chef will soon take her growing company to a new location in downtown Asheville. Katie Button Restaurants will revamp what used to be the distribution center for the Asheville Citizen Times into office space and a kitchen. The space will be the shipping and fulfillment operations for Button’s Cúrate at Home venture.
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Celebrate Towel Day on May 25th and Help Homeless Shelters

On Towel Day, May 25, 2021, The Turkish Towel Company will donate a towel for every towel sold on its website to Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) in Asheville, NC, Hospitality House in Boone, NC, and Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition in Spartanburg, SC. The Fletcher-based company aims to raise...
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Evergreen students take environmental education to heart

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at one mountain school are discovering the importance of taking care of the environment and giving back to their community. Evergreen Community Charter School students, parents and staff recently participated in Better World Week. Students led a week-long celebration of service projects, community building and...
Henderson County, NCBlueridgenow.com

TDA column: Garden Jubilee Nurseries & Orchards Tour returns

This year’s Garden Jubilee Nurseries and Orchards Tour offers festival-goers a broader shopping experience. The tour will be held May 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day weekend. The 2021 event highlights 16 venues to delight and fascinate inspiring gardeners. Gardening is one of America’s favorite pastimes,...
Asheville, NCVice

Moses Sumney introduces us to Asheville’s creative community

This story originally appeared in United States of i-D, a series in celebration of diverse communities, scenes and subcultures across America. Just as Moses Sumney had become the next big thing in LA’s music scene — after self-releasing a number of EPs, attracting the attention of many major record labels and putting out his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism — he decided it was time to leave the city. “I left LA in 2017 and didn’t really know where I wanted to land next,” the Ghanian-American musician and multi-disciplinary storyteller explains in i-D’s new film. “I toured for a bit, wandered for a bit, moved to London for a bit and thought that’s where I wanted to be. After I got there I realized I wasn’t focused enough. I wasn’t alone enough. I wanted to try living somewhere where I could be in constant commune with the birds and the trees.”
Asheville, NCBlueridgenow.com

Bill would allow drinking in outdoor 'social districts' in NC cities, but not everyone is impressed

ASHEVILLE - A bill aiming to allow local governments define "social districts" for booze consumption has moved to the state Senate floor. House Bill 781, also known as Bring Business Back to Downtown, has bipartisan support and would allow cities to designate spaces where people could buy and drink alcohol outside. Think Savannah, for example, where people can roam freely, drink in hand.
Asheville, NCthetrek.co

Departure Day: A final Night in Civilization at the Lodge at Amicalola Falls

It was Sunday evening that I arrived in Georgia. My friend, Wolf, had picked me up from Johnson City the night prior to bring me into Asheville. We began our day a bit behind schedule, sleeping in and deciding to go into town for a quick pint and lunch before departing for Amicalola State Park. There, I would finally begin my 6-month journey across the Appalachian Trail, and where other to start than via the approach trail, an 8 mile gradual ascent toward the southern terminus atop Springer Mountain?
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Asheville, NCasheville.com

YMCA of WNC Offers Water Safety Month Tips

As temperatures rise, kids are tempted to cool off in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, swimming holes, and oceans. The risk of drowning increases with the heat index. May is National Water Safety Month, a great time for parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Demolition Of Vance Monument Begins In Asheville, Will Take Roughly Two Weeks

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete. The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Crews prepare Vance Monument for removal from downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A monument that’s been a fixture in downtown Asheville since 1897 will be soon be removed. Calls to take down the Vance Monument intensified in the wake of protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Security fencing now surrounds the monument now...
Asheville, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Asheville man using boxing to fight Parkinson's disease

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – An Asheville man is not letting a Parkinson’s diagnosis hold him back or keep him down. Not only is Les Vann an advocate raising awareness around the disease, he is actively working to improve his symptoms. “I've done a lot of athletic stuff in my life, but...
Asheville, NCwnctimes.com

City of Asheville to launch Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series

Asheville -- City of Asheville Community News May 14, 2021: The Information and Truth Telling Speaker Series is the first phase of the City of Asheville’s process to deliver community reparations for Black Asheville. The series will include local and national speakers who share information about past policies, present trends and disparities, and future initiatives. The community will have opportunities to participate. Please join us over 3 separate events highlighting the past, present and future.