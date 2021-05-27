Cancel
Sign Your Kids Up For Yoga at Camel’s Back Park

By Mallory
MIX 106
MIX 106
 22 days ago
Why should yoga only be for adults? Well, its absolutely not! This summer involve your kids in some mindfulness exercise and fresh air by attending a Kids Yoga Camp. Presented by Yogi Jessica Ann and Insight Yoa, a Kids Yoga Camp is a a summer day camp happening at Camel's Back Park this June.

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

