Sign Your Kids Up For Yoga at Camel’s Back Park

Teaching our youngsters to be kind at the park can be challenging. Sometimes we visit with our mom friends, and we don’t realize that not all the kids are included in playtime at the park. Let’s face it; everyone’s child is different! As parents, we should explain to our kiddos that they will meet a diverse group of boys and girls, and it’s essential for them not to judge, be generous, and show them how to be kind at the park with new friends. Many moms have shy kids or kids on the spectrum, and their kids are usually never picked to play together. They struggle to meet new playmates because kids think they are unusual or strange. When peers reject a child at the park, it could be confusing and discouraging. Most of the time, no one realizes it’s happening, except for the excluded child and mother. We need to empower our young ones to love everyone and explain what it means to be kind at the park. It could be as easy as saying hello.