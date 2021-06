What's on the cards for different star signs in the week ahead?. Tarot reader Nia True has a look, with one card readings for every sign of the zodiac. As your astrological birth month proceeds, there may be much to be thankful for, Cancer – if so, great, enjoy it. If not, perhaps another trip around the sun has you thinking about the gap between where you are where you’d like to be? If there is something you can do this week to get a little closer, do it!