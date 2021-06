The Arizona Cardinals invested in a linebacker in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but here’s why Zaven Collins may not have been the best choice. Throughout the 2021 NFL Draft process, there were few prospects who drew more buzz than Tulsa linebacker, Zaven Collins. The first round of the draft is typically reserved for Power 5 players and money positions – with a good deal of them typically coming from the SEC. However, Collins didn’t fit that description at all.