Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

JoJo's New Song Is Here to Officiate the Y2K Revival

By Amy X. Wang
Middletown Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleShow me an American teenager in the early 2000s who did not lope around a suburban mall with JoJo’s “Leave (Get Out)” locked on repeat on an iPod mini at least once, and I’ll show you a liar; the track, for uninterrupted months, was a fanatical fixture of Top 40 radio, late-night MTV reels, music charts, and just about every other measurable bastion of pop culture. Before there was Olivia Rodrigo, before there was Billie Eilish, there was 13-year-old JoJo, belting out a break-up anthem from a high-school hallway.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jojo
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y2k#Studio Albums#Music Career#American#Mtv#Blackground Records#Big Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicDerrick

A new Olivia Rodrigo song debuts Friday. Here's an exclusive sneak peek

I hope you're happy, Olivia Rodrigo fans, because brand new music from the Gen-Z pop phenom is on its way. Out Friday, the latest episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will feature an original track written and recorded by the teen musician, whose acclaimed debut studio album, "Sour," has dominated the charts in recent weeks.
Boston, MAstaticdive.com

RickyBST’s New Emo Trap Breakup Song “Wrong”

RickyBST is an emerging Hip-hop artist from Boston, Massachusetts. He has been making music for four years but really stepped up his game in recent months. After an early debut in 2019, the young artist has had a productive 2021. The prolific rapper has released four new singles so far this year. His latest is an emotional breakup song set to a low and slow groove.
MusicRevolver

Hear Jinjer's Head-Spinning New Song "Vortex"

Back in May, when we talked to Jinjer frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk about the sound of the prog-djent juggernaut's highly anticipated new album, she turned to the world of cinema for a description. "I was watching a Spanish horror movie with subtitles and there were subtitles when very scary music was playing in the background," she told us. "It said, 'Uneasy music playing.' And I like that word 'uneasy.' I could apply it to [this album's] sound. It's uneasy."
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

10 songs from the 2021 pop punk revival you need to know

From hitmakers like Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo to comparatively under-the-radar bands, pop punk is having a big moment right now. This edition of 'In Defense of the Genre' looks at 10 of the best recent songs that pop punk has to offer. Pop punk has never gone away,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream Skatune Network’s pop covers LP ft. We Are The Union, Eichlers, Insignificant Other & more

Skatune Network, the ska covers project of Jeremy Hunter (who also plays in We Are The Union and makes original solo material as JER), has released a pop covers album called burn the billboard featuring a ton of cool guests from the ska and DIY communities. That includes We Are The Union on a cover of Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" as well as on one of Charli XCX's "1999" alongside Eichlers; plus Insignificant Other on covers of Doja Cat's "Say So" and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Emotion," Woolbright on a cover of Cascada's "Everytime We Touch," Get Tuff on Britney Spears' "Toxic" and the 100 gecs ska song "Stupid Horse," Suzie True on Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," and more. It also includes Skatune Network's previously released cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" (which predates The Interrupters' ska cover of the same song), Childish Gambino's "Redbone," and more. It's a very fun project, as you can hear for yourself by streaming it below...
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Yves Tumor’s Video for New Song “Jackie”

Yves Tumor has released a new song, “Jackie.” The first solo single from the artist since the release of 2020’s Heaven to a Tortured Mind was co-written and produced by Chris Greatti. It comes with a chaotic, AI-powered visual from the Los Angeles–based studio Actual Objects. Watch that below. Along...
Musicwopular.com

Tyler, The Creator Releases New Album

Tyler, the Creator has released a new album, "Call Me If You Get Lost." New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and more. Doja Cat - Planet Her. Doja Cat’s highly-anticipated album, Planet Her, is finally out. Following the release of her first single, “Kiss Me More” with SZA, the singer’s ...
Musick1047.com

Ed Sheeran Goes Full-On Glampire In ‘Bad Habits’ Music Video

Get a stake and have some garlic nearby, because Ed Sheeran is taking no prisoners in his new music video for “Bad Habits.”. Donning a glittery smokey eye, black claws and fangs, Sheeran shows us a side of him that we’ve never seen before — and it’s kind of hot. Sitting at a hair salon in a head-to-toe hot pink suit, he glides through the night when the beat drops and joins his fellow bloodsuckers.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song to Be Debuted on ‘HSMTMTS’

18-year-old songwriting phenom Olivia Rodrigo will perform “The Rose Song” as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the sixth episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ second season. “I’m breaking through the glass you put me in ’cause my beauty’s from within,” Rodrigo sings. She previously wrote and performed her Billboard-charting...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Doja Cat's Official Top 10 biggest songs

Doja Cat's rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Landing her first hit on the Official Chart and the very end of 2019 with Tyga collaboration Juicy, Doja has quickly become a staple on the charts and radio with her unique brand of rap-pop. View Doja's Official UK Chart history so far here.
Musicmetalinjection

Here's How To Write A GHOST Song

Raised By Owls has given us some absolute classics over the years, and they're not stopping now. The band is back with a lesson on how to write a Ghost song, which includes a lot of costume advice and a few words on the actual music. Speaking of Ghost, they...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat releases ‘Need to Know’

Global superstar Doja Cat releases her newest track “Need To Know” along with an incredible new music video directed by Miles & AJ (Billie Eilish, MGK). “Need To Know” will be featured on Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album Planet Her, which will be released on June 25thth via Kemosabe/RCA Records.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

ITunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending November 24, 2016:. 3. Don’t Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar), Maroon 5. 6. Side To Side (feat. Nicki Minaj), Ariana Grande. 7. Starving (feat. Zedd), Hailee Steinfeld & Grey. 8. Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Snake. 9. This Town,...
Musicdistincttoday.net

Gladys Knight Provides Backup Vocals for Hubby’s New Country Song

Gladys Knight is doing something she probably hasn’t done a lot of during her career — and that’s taking the backseat on a ditty … which is exactly what she did for her hubby. Check out this music video that Gladys helped produce for her husband of 20 years, William...
Musicthesaxon.org

JUL and Naps, Soprano, Doja Cat and The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Saskia … The playlist of the week’s new releases

It’s time to find our playlist of the week with some nuggets …. We told you about it a few hours ago and it is already in our playlist of new releases: Soprano unveils the music video for Dingue and announces his next album! Two good news at once … What more could you ask for? Still other novelties? Let’s go ! Like every Friday, we have prepared a fun playlist for you and you will love it. We are starting very strongly with the JUL / Naps collab “This is the city” ! A ticket that makes you want to take a one-way ticket to Marseille! Another featuring that works: Doums and Nekfeu sure “Here we are”, you like ? Otherwise, we really liked the new title of Tarik “Bat”.
Willow, NYPosted by
defpen

Willow Shares The Release Date For The ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ Album

The month of June has been great with albums from H.E.R, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, Migos and Polo G. As wild as it may sound, July may be an even bigger month for music releases. Vince Staples, IDK, Snoh Aalegra, Pop Smoke, Leon Bridges and Billie Eilish. There are also whispers that Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy will arrive on July 23. Now, it looks like another artist wants to add their project to the month of July.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Releases Star Studded New Album ‘Planet Her’: Stream

Doja Cat releases her highly anticipated album, the follow-up to her 2019 project Hot Pink. The 14-track record features a slew of talented artists, including Ariana Grande, Young Thug, The Weeknd and more. Doja shared the impressive cover art along with the tracklist just a few weeks ago. Planet Her...