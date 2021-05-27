Cancel
Asheville, NC

Folk Art Center to Reprise Mini Pop-up Fair, June 12

 14 days ago

The Southern Highland Craft Guild will host its second mini pop-up fair in the lower level parking lot of the Folk Art Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday June 12. Some 20 booths will fill the vendor space, featuring a variety of media crafted by members of the Guild. Disciplines represented will include stained glass, wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramics, woodcarving, screen-printed and sewn textiles, basketry, and metal-smithing.

