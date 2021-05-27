Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gallegos' cap goes but he stays; Cards manager, however, goes

By Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Quad Cities Onlines
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Giovanny Gallegos’ cap was ejected from Wednesday’s 4-0 Cardinals victory. But not the Cardinals’ reliever. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was run for “some inappropriate language” he used with umpiring crew chief Joe West before West had ordered Gallegos’ smudged cap be taken to the umpires’ room — soon to be sent to MLB headquarters in New York. Shildt said he appreciated that West allowed Gallegos to stay in the game after changing caps and before he threw his first pitch in the seventh inning.

qconline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bellino
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBgranthshala.com

Ex-Yankee Jacoby Ellsbury appears at Fenway to honor Dustin Pedroia

BOSTON – To honor one of their all-time greats, the Red Sox brought in an all-time awesome Yankees takeover. Jacoby Ellsbury, wearing a Red Sox jersey, joined his Boston teammates Mike Lovell and Tim Wakefield as well as all-time Bosox greats Pedro Martinez and Luis Tient to salute Dustin Pedroia, who barely spent 2018 and 2019. He formally retired earlier this year after playing. Not last year at all.
MLBbleachernation.com

El Mago Goes Oppo

In the top of the first inning, Kris Bryant was hit by a pitch (and later removed from the game), and the Cubs struck out three times, including with the bases loaded. One of those strikeouts, the first, came with Javy Baez in the batter’s box. It was a bummer of a way to start the game, overall.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rookie Tony Santillan pitches Reds past Braves

Rookie Tony Santillan earned his first major league win with six innings of one-run ball as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-3 Thursday night. Nick Castellanos launched a towering two-run homer and drove in four runs to help Cincinnati take the opener of a four-game series. Santillan...
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

The road show goes on for the Northstars

The Havre Northstars American Legion baseball road show was set to continue Tuesday night but that game with the Glasgow Reds was moved. However, the Northstars won't be slowing down. The game with Glasgow, which was a non-conference, nine-inning affair, was canceled because the Reds had to make up a...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday. The...
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (6/25/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

FanDuel’s main slate Friday features 13 games, as there are two afternoon games and Game 2 of the Phillies-Mets doubleheader is also off the slate. However, we naturally have plenty of choices to work on both the pitching and hitting side, even though there are only a handful of what could be considered aces in action.
MLBnumberfire.com

Chas McCormick in center field for Houston on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will man center after Myles Straw was given the night off against right-hander Wily Peralta. numberFire's models project McCormick to score 13.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch Javy Baez and Willson Contreras Homer off Walker Buehler

Sorry! I missed the beginning of this game, so I’m catching up on some highlights, now that I’ve got it on. And what do ya know? Javy Baez and Willson Contreras have hit home runs!. Let’s check ’em out, starting with the first run of the game, a deep shot...
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 081 - Lance Barrett (2; Bob Melvin)

HP Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Athletics manager Bob Melvin (ball three call; QOCY) in the bottom of the 8th inning of the #Athletics-#Giants game. With one out and none on, Giants batter Steven Duggar took a 2-2 fastball from A's pitcher Jake Diekman for a called third ball. Replays indicate the pitch was located off the outer edge of home plate and thigh-high (px -0.81, pz 2.7) and that all other pitches during the at-bat were properly officiated, the call was correct. At the time of the ejection, the game was tied, 4-4. The Giants ultimately won the contest, 6-5. This is Lance Barrett (94)'s 2nd ejection of 2021.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Michael Fulmer blows lead for Detroit Tigers in 3-2 Game 2 loss to Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch trotted out to the mound and removed right-hander Wily Peralta in the third inning, even though the 32-year-old veteran had a no-hitter intact. Peralta was only scheduled to pitch one time through the Houston Astros' batting order in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, and he didn't let his team down. Peralta struggled with his command — falling into three-ball counts to six of nine hitters — but kept the Astros hitless and scoreless.