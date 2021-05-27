Gallegos' cap goes but he stays; Cards manager, however, goes

HP Umpire Lance Barrett ejected Athletics manager Bob Melvin (ball three call; QOCY) in the bottom of the 8th inning of the #Athletics-#Giants game. With one out and none on, Giants batter Steven Duggar took a 2-2 fastball from A's pitcher Jake Diekman for a called third ball. Replays indicate the pitch was located off the outer edge of home plate and thigh-high (px -0.81, pz 2.7) and that all other pitches during the at-bat were properly officiated, the call was correct. At the time of the ejection, the game was tied, 4-4. The Giants ultimately won the contest, 6-5. This is Lance Barrett (94)'s 2nd ejection of 2021.