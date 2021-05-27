Boise Business Shows You How to Meal Prep From Your Own Garden

I've probably driven by Sheri's one million times at this point and never went in, until now, and I'm in love with it's classic vibes, great food, AND THE PIE SHAKES!. Saturday, after a long afternoon and evening trying to get my boat working correctly at Lake Lowell, I was FAMISHED. It was about 10:00 and my wife and I decided to see what was open. "Sheri's on Meridian by the freeway is open till 11", she said. I said, "alright, let's check it out." We roll over there about 30 minutes before they closed, they quickly had us seated with drinks in our hands and soups in front of us! I ordered the prime rib dip and my wife got the hangover burger, which is essentially a breakfast burger with egg and hash browns, they're all the rage these days.