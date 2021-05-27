Cancel
Vernon Township, NJ

Baseball: Vernon wins fifth straight, blanks Kittatinny

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 13 days ago
Hunter Kitchell and Ian Schmid combined on a two-hit shutout to lead Vernon to its fifth-straight win as it defeated Kittatinny, 4-0, in Vernon. Kitchell allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings and Schmidt struck out one in two innings without yielding a hit or walk for Vernon (16-3). John Kowalski scored two runs, going 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch, and Robert Baumann went 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

