Baseball: Vernon wins fifth straight, blanks Kittatinny
Hunter Kitchell and Ian Schmid combined on a two-hit shutout to lead Vernon to its fifth-straight win as it defeated Kittatinny, 4-0, in Vernon. Kitchell allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over five innings and Schmidt struck out one in two innings without yielding a hit or walk for Vernon (16-3). John Kowalski scored two runs, going 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch, and Robert Baumann went 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI.www.nj.com