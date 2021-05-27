Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Celtic close in on appointing Eddie Howe as their new boss with announcement expected 'shortly' - after Bournemouth's play-off defeat saw him cleared to talk to trusted coaches about Glasgow moves

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic claimed that the appointment of their new manager is imminent - as they unveiled a £2.5million thank-you gift to season-ticket holders. The preferred candidate for the past two months to succeed Neil Lennon, Eddie Howe’s move to Glasgow should be ratified any day. With Bournemouth having been eliminated from...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Stephen Purches
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Simon Weatherstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#New Boss#Celtic#Cherries#English#Technical Director#Season Ticket Holders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL? Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on his way to Celtic

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is on his way to Celtic. The 43-year-old, who left Bournemouth after eight years in charge last August, is reportedly finalising his backroom staff for the Parkhead job. TalkSPORT says Howe has agreed to take on the challenge of wrestling the Scottish Premiership title back...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

2020-21 Championship – Bournemouth vs Brentford Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Bournemouth vs Brentford kick off? Monday 17th May 2021 – 18:00 (UK) Where is Bournemouth vs Brentford being played? Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Where...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Manchester United and Liverpool meet again at epicentre of turmoil following Super League fallout

This evening’s rearranged match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford represents the confluence of a number of the most significant fault lines in the sport. Forget the bitter rivalry on the pitch, the politicking, backstabbing and anger behind the scenes are much more dramatic.There will be massive security outside the stadium after protesters broke into the ground earlier this month. It is not the fans that United and Liverpool’s owners fear, however. They regard Manchester City as an existential threat to their clubs.Every move that the Glazers and Fenway Sports Group make is an attempt to counter...
Premier Leagueoddschecker.com

EFL 2021 Play-offs: Preview, TV Channel, UK Start Time & Odds

The EFL semi-final play-offs begin on Monday and continue throughout the week, with a place at Wembley at stake for the winning teams. Here at oddschecker we will provide you with the latest insights into the playoffs. Championship. The Championship play-offs are among the most lucrative and exciting games in...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Pundit thinks Eddie Howe may already be planning for next season at Celtic

Eddie Howe may already planning for next season at Celtic, according to Murdo MacLeod. The Howe to Celtic saga has rumbled on for far too long. The first time he was ever linked with a move to Celtic was back when Neil Lennon was still in charge in January [The Sun]. It’s also been over a month since Howe was reported to have agreed in principle to take the job [Scottish Sun].
Premier League67hailhail.com

Revisiting the Joshua King to Celtic links

At the start of April, when Eddie Howe to Celtic was in absolute overdrive (for the first time), former Bhoys midfielder Vidar Riseth claimed we should sign Joshua King. King, who worked with Howe at the Cherries, seemed an obvious link, in a sense. Celtic need strikers, or forwards who can drift in from wide. He’s going to be out of contract shortly. With all these ingredients in the pot, a rumour was going to cook.
Premier LeagueBBC

Championship play-off semi-final: Bournemouth v Brentford

Going on form, Brentford come into the play-offs in a much better position than the hosts. The Bees have won their past four games and are unbeaten in 12 games. Bournemouth lost their final three games of the campaign - although the Cherries had won seven in a row in the league before that.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Howe and Celtic: What Dom McKay told fan forum about new manager situation

As the lack of clarity surrounding the new Celtic manager situation, fans are desperate for any snippet of information coming from the club. Incoming CEO Dom McKay just so happened to meet with various supporters at one of the club’s fairly regular fan forum events yesterday. These are usually events...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

It's Jack to the future for Woody! Wilshere and Bournemouth's interim boss' fate could depend on their play-off campaign as they both wait to learn if they'll be getting new contracts

Jack Wilshere and Jonathan Woodgate put their footballing futures on the line on Monday when Bournemouth face Brentford. Wilshere, 29, comes to the end of his six-month contract with the south coast side after the play-offs while manager Woodgate, who replaced Jason Tindall in February, is also waiting to learn if his services will be required any longer.
Premier League67hailhail.com

Radio journalist provides Eddie Howe to Celtic update

TalkSport journalist Alex Crook has all but confirmed the Eddie Howe news Celtic fans were desperate for. Speaking on Jim White and Simon Jordan’s programme, Crook claimed that “very reliable sources” had told him Eddie Howe was Celtic-bound. The former Cherries boss led Bournemouth to the Premier League, through successive...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bournemouth without Junior Stanislas for play-off semi-final first leg

Bournemouth remain without Junior Stanislas for the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Brentford. Winger Stanislas missed last weekend’s loss to Stoke due to a slight hamstring strain and is not yet ready to return. Cherries boss Jonathan Woodgate, who has no fresh selection concerns, said...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Eddie Howe, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh describes Eddie Howe as "a fantastic manager" amid speculation he will take over at the club. (Sun) Confirmation of Howe's Celtic appointment will take a little longer, with no announcement to the London Stock Exchange expected on Monday morning. (Record) Watford have had a £2m bid...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Chris Sutton's demand for the Celtic board; thinks Howe has players lined up

Chris Sutton has demanded that the Celtic board back Eddie Howe and allow the Englishman to take charge of recruitment. Howe has reportedly agreed a deal to become the next Celtic manager. However, there is said to be a hold-up with his arrival due to him wanting two of his former assistants from Bournemouth [talkSPORT].
SoccerSoccerAmerica.com

Weekend Focus: Former U.S. U-20 Cameron Carter-Vickers vies for promotion to EPL with Bournemouth

In the modern era of the game, 23 years old is still young for a central defender. That is currently the age of Cameron Carter-Vickers, who boasts a remarkable set of experiences for a player of his age. It hasn’t always been great either, but the American defender has clearly been on the right path since 2020. Starting on Monday, he will get to play in the most meaningful games of his career.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fulham braced for battle to cling on to Scott Parker following their top-flight relegation with the highly-rated young manager set for pivotal talks about his future amid links to Bournemouth job

Fulham are braced for a battle to keep Scott Parker for their Championship return as the club prepare for a summer shake-up. The Cottagers’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Monday night following a 2-0 home loss to Burnley with Parker now set for pivotal talks with club officials.