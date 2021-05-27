Celtic close in on appointing Eddie Howe as their new boss with announcement expected 'shortly' - after Bournemouth's play-off defeat saw him cleared to talk to trusted coaches about Glasgow moves
Celtic claimed that the appointment of their new manager is imminent - as they unveiled a £2.5million thank-you gift to season-ticket holders. The preferred candidate for the past two months to succeed Neil Lennon, Eddie Howe’s move to Glasgow should be ratified any day. With Bournemouth having been eliminated from...www.chatsports.com