Utah head men's basketball coach Craig Smith solidifies the frontcourt for next season with the addition of Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic. "We are thrilled to announce Dusan is joining the Runnin' Utes," said Smith. "At 6-10 and 230 pounds, he brings much needed size to our front court. He is an everyday guy that loves to compete. Dusan is tough, smart and has a high IQ for the game. His skill level and versatility will allow us to play him multiple positions."