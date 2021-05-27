Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers Should Go Back to the FA market in Wilson Injury Aftermath

By Maverick Pallack
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 22 days ago

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to miss four to six months with a torn meniscus. Week 1 is less than four months away, which means the 49ers will be without last season’s leading rusher.

Wilson accumulated 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 126 carries, while splitting touches with the ineffective Jerick McKinnon and the injured Raheem Mostert.

The belief that Kyle Shanahan’s offense can succeed with any running back was quickly exposed last year. McKinnon (3.9), Tevin Coleman (1.9) and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty (3.8) all averaged under 4.0 yards-per-carry.

The 49ers addressed that by signing former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, and picking two running backs in the 2021 draft, Trey Sermon (Ohio State) and Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana), essentially pushing Hasty to the roster bubble and moving on from McKinnon and Coleman.

In 2021, Wilson was expected to compete with Mostert for lead-back duties, while the rookies eased into NFL action, Gallman provided veteran depth and Hasty acted as insurance.

With the loss of Wilson for the foreseeable future, everyone sees an increase in usage. Mostert is the starter, Sermon is the complement, Gallman takes over Wilson’s role, Mitchell offers a change of pace and Hasty is the pass-catcher.

Yet, given the injury history of the entire unit, that might not be enough to get through training camp, let alone preseason and the first half of the regular season.

Rather than roll the dice with an injury-prone backfield, the 49ers should bring in another body with NFL experience.

Some veteran options, albeit not perfect ones, include Devonta Freeman, Chris Thompson, Todd Gurley and Duke Johnson.

The four have extensive injury histories themselves, which is likely a driving factor in why they are all still available.

Freeman and Gurley are early down backs with plenty of experience in the system. Both would be able to give mid-to-above-average production in the event Mostert gets injured. But as long as Mostert and Sermon are healthy, that’s not where the 49ers’ most pressing needs lie.

San Francisco is much better served looking to improve its third-down back role, which is why Thompson and Johnson make more sense. They are pass-catchers who know the system well, especially Thompson, who played under Shanahan and Sean McVay in Washington.

Johnson averages 3.4 receptions a game over six seasons, with 42.7 percent of his catches going for first downs. Thompson has 3.1 RPG with 29.3 percent moving the chains, and averaged 4.8 yards per carry while with Washington.

Again, neither are perfect. But the 49ers need capable bodies to ease the load of Mostert and Sermon, and also provide a solid check down for whoever is taking snaps under center Week 1.

Follow me on Twitter @Mavpallack

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
100
Followers
256
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Wayne Gallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Wilson#American Football#Fa#Wilson Injury Aftermath#New York Giants#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why Raheem Mostert Will Have a Bounce Back 2021 Season

Raheem Mostert didn't live up to expectations in 2020. I blame myself. I said the 49ers should start Mostert and give him 15 carries per game. I said he could lead the entire NFL in rushing if given the opportunity. And the 49ers clearly listened, because I'm an honorary quality control coach, and a good one.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

All-Time Cringeworthy 49ers Offseason Hype

The calendar has already turned to June and training camps across the league are open for business again. Optimism and the stench of sweaty grown men is in the air as every NFL player and team believes that they will be the ones to hoist the Lombardi Trophy by the end of the season. Well, perhaps not all the teams, but at least a good majority of them.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward both “want to stay in Cleveland”

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry found himself in unfamiliar territory a year ago when he worked out a contract extension with defensive end Myles Garrett. It was a rare instance where the Browns actually wanted to sign one of their draft picks to a second contract, rather than being relieved a player’s contract was finally coming to an end.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why the 49ers Should Cut Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan has remained adamant that he is and will be the starter. However, it is obvious that Garoppolo's time as the starter and with the 49ers is short. It could be as short as the beginning of the regular season, and that is exactly what the 49ers should do.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Tore His Meniscus

Jeff Wilson Jr. tore his meniscus in the 49ers locker room on Thursday, May 20. He had surgery on Friday, May 21. And the 49ers finally informed the media about all this on Wednesday, May 26. Wilson Jr. will miss four to six months, he will start the season on...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

49ers Sign Bennie Fowler, Cut Marqise Lee

The 49ers just made an extremely odd move. They released veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee, whom they signed just last week after inviting him to their rookie mini-camp. And then the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler, whom they did not invite to the rookie mini-camp and has been available all offseason.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Who Is the Weakest Link on the 49ers Offensive Line?

The 49ers have made a number of moves to improve their offensive line from last year. Let's go ahead and rank what will likely be their starting offensive line from best to worst. 1. Trent Williams – Left Tackle. The 49ers made Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

How Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship With Trey Lance Will Pan Out

A major development to watch for this season for the San Francisco 49ers is the relationship of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. From the moment the 49ers made the trade from No. 12 to No. 3, Garoppolo was not a happy man. He knew that the trade signaled that his time with the 49ers is now borrowed. The same can be said for his position as the starter. Knowing that Lance is there to supplant him, Garoppolo could very well be sour and reluctant towards mentoring, and rightfully so. As of now, the two players are getting along nicely.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Battles to Look Forward To This Offseason

Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason workout program is set to begin on Monday. While the entire roster was allowed to participate in Phase 2, the offense and defense were not able to work against each other. That will change when the team takes to the field on Monday. While...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why Extending Fred Warner Will Become Urgent for the 49ers

The 49ers have a task to accomplish before the regular season. That task is the extension of All Pro linebacker Fred Warner. Warner is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Typically if a team wants to retain a player, they extend them so they do not play out the last year of their deal to avoid losing them. It is also a show of good faith as to how much they value that player. The 49ers and Warner have not begun contract negotiations yet, but there is still time to extend Warner over the next three months.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

The Person on the 49ers With the Most to Prove in 2021

The person on the 49ers with the most to prove in 2021 isn't a player. He is defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Of course, lots of players have things to prove as well. Jimmy Garoppolo will play to prove he's still a franchise quarterback, Trey Lance will play to prove he's ready to replace Garoppolo and roughly half the team will play to prove they can stay healthy for a full season.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan Leaves Door Open for 49ers to Acquire Julio Jones

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. Acquiring his services would improve any offense in the league, especially the San Francisco 49ers offense. Kyle Shanahan would be able to utilize any superb talent to the fullest. The fact that he is familiar with Jones during his time as the offensive coordinator for the Falcons just puts an exclamation mark on that point. While there hasn't been any reports of legitimate talks of a trade for Jones, it did not stop Shanahan from answering a question on the idea of Jones to the 49ers.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Julio To The Bay?

The San Francisco 49ers need to find a way to bring in Julio Jones. With the loss of Kendrick Bourne in free agency, the 49ers wide receiver room in Santa Clara currently consists of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and 10 other players. Of the 10 other players, only two -- Mohamed Sanu and Richie James Jr. -- have been somewhat productive the past two seasons. As a whole, the group of 10 has combined for 1,661 yards, and five touchdowns on 151 receptions.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Kyle Shanahan is Confident 49ers Will Extend Fred Warner

The 49ers need to extend Fred Warner before the regular season. Allowing an All Pro player such as Warner play on the final year of his deal is extremely risky and a slight to Warner. While contract negotiations have not begun between Warner and the 49ers, Kyle Shanahan remains confident that an extension will be reached.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Realistic Expectations for Talanoa Hufanga

Unrealistic fans expect 49ers rookie fifth-round pick Talanoa Hufanga to be the next Troy Polamalu. Here's the connection: They're both Polynesian strong safeties who played at USC. Polamalu even trains Hufanga. But that's where the connection ends. Hufanga is not the next Polamalu. Polamalu was a first-round pick and a...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Realistic Expectations for Deommodore Lenoir

Expectations among 49ers fans for fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir are sky high because of this one play he made two weeks ago during rookie mini-camp. Impressive play. Unfortunately, Lenoir was covering undrafted free agent wide receiver Austin Watkins, who makes every cornerback look like Deion Sanders. Here's what it looks...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Why DeMeco Ryans is the Perfect Successor to Robert Saleh

Losing Robert Saleh is a major loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Anytime a great coach leaves a team, it hurts the team and puts pressure on finding their replacement. However, there was never any panic nor pressure on the 49ers. Finding the successor to Saleh was always within their own doors without worry. Linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator. The promotion of Ryans may seem bold since he has never been in this position before, but one thing is for certain: he is the perfect successor to Saleh. He proved that on Wednesday when he spoke at his OTA presser.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Ranking The NFC

Things can change fast in the NFL. A team might finish among the worst in the league one season and then be in the playoffs the next. Fans of the 49ers know this well. After finishing with the second-worst record in the league in 2018, San Francisco made a number of moves to improve the roster and ended up reaching the Super Bowl the following season.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Realistic Expectations for Ambry Thomas

Ambry Thomas is the one defensive back the 49ers drafted this year who deserves lofty expectations. The 49ers drafted him in Round 3, he's 6'0", he runs a 4.3 and he returns kickoffs as well. He's an extremely dynamic athlete -- exactly what you're looking for a cornerback. Initially, he'll...