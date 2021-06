SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Before St. Albans could go dancing, it had to do a little hunting — trophy hunting, that is. The Red Dragons picked up the first of what they hope will be several consecutive trophies to end the season as they pounded out nine hits and took advantage of three early Cabell Midland errors in a 9-1, five-inning victory over the Lady Knights in the championship game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball tournament Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.