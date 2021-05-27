Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida Gators baseball on TV, live stream in SEC Tournament

TideSports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators baseball teams are scheduled to face each other in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 27. The game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CT. No. 10 seed Alabama enters the matchup 31-22 overall. On Wednesday, Alabama beat Tennessee 3-2...

www.tidesports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Bohannon
Person
Kyle Peterson
Person
Todd Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Tournament#Florida Gators Baseball#Live Tv#Sec Tournament#The Alabama Crimson Tide#Uf Gators#Directv#Secn#Dish#The Usa Today Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

Two SEC Teams Advance to College World Series

Sixty four teams originally entered the NCAA Baseball Tournament, two of the teams remaining are members of the SEC. Those two teams are Tennessee and Vanderbilt. North Carolina State, Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Stanford each won their super regionals to clinch spots in the CWS. Today, the Dallas Baptist...
College Sportssobrosnetwork.com

2021 Season Preview: Florida Gators

Over the course of the next several weeks, the SoBros Network crew will be going around the landscape of the SEC, team by team, previewing the upcoming American tackle football season. Up next, our 2021 Florida preview!. 2021 Florida Preview. If you’re a Florida Gators fan, I don’t know how...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Notre Dame fans welcome Link Jarrett, team back home

Notre Dame fell just short in its bid to reach the College World Series. However, that doesn’t mean Irish fans didn’t appreciate everything that made this season so special. Returning to campus after their super-regional loss to Mississippi State, the Irish received a hero’s welcome from many fans who wanted to show their appreciation. Coach Link Jarrett was among those who gladly accepted the love being thrown in his team’s direction:
Mississippi Stateourmshome.com

‘The dude’ in Dudy Noble Field

While I was watching Mississippi State pummel Notre Dame last night to earn a spot in the College World Series, I realized that in all of my time following and covering Mississippi sports, I have never taken the time to research who ‘the dude’ in Dudy Noble Field is. The...
Notre Dame, IN247Sports

Facility Upgrades On Notre Dame Baseball Wish List

The Notre Dame baseball program proved worthy of hosting an NCAA Tournament regional and a super-regional. Notre Dame’s baseball facilities have some catching up to do. Whether it was the NCAA Tournament baseball selection committee that wanted upstart Notre Dame to prove itself beyond its spectacular 2021 season or Frank Eck Stadium’s accommodations were insufficient to warrant a Super Regional, Irish head coach Link Jarrett did not know upon his team’s return from Starkville, Miss. Tuesday.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Predicting every ACC team's final record in 2021 season

Six wins, and you’re postseason bound. There will be quite a few teams looking for that number this year in the ACC, and others that have their eyes set on much more. There are still a few months before college football gets started, and things could change between now and then, but it’s never too early to start making predictions. Some ACC teams are set up for success this fall, while others have a tough road ahead in 2021. Of course, there are also schools that can come out of nowhere and exceed all expectations.
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish’s magical turnaround season ends in Game 3 loss to Bulldogs

Despite holding a seemingly secure 10-5 advantage in Monday night’s deciding Game 3, Mississippi State decided to bring in closer Landon Sims for a four-inning stint to end the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s season. The decision to go with Sims so early demonstrated the respect Notre Dame earned this season as a baseball team that can not only dominate you on their best days, but can scrape together unthinkable rallies. On Monday, the Irish tried to pull one more Houdini escape act, but the seventh-ranked Bulldogs just had a little too much in the tank, scoring six runs in the second inning and holding on for an 11-7 victory. Although the Irish never did come closer than four runs, they had the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and they were robbed of several runs — one via a home run ball that drifted just foul, and another two due to an outstanding catch by the SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen in right field.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: TCU making a push for 4-Star CB commit Jaylon Guilbeau

A big weekend of official and unofficial visits just wrapped up for targets of the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes. Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian wrapped up a big week on the recruiting trail by landing one key commitment, and likely building momentum with a number of other key 2022 and 2023 visitors from last weekend.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

BONEYARD: Bulldogs not satisfied with just making it to Omaha

Mississippi State will make their 12th trip to Omaha to participate in the College World Series later this week. The Bulldogs dispatched of a quality Notre Dame team on Monday in game three of a super regional. The Diamond Dawgs have reached the super regional round five straight seasons winning three in a row. As a result, State is set to play for it all for the third straight year.