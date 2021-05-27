Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DUBAI FUTURES: July EFS widens amid slow spot trading activity

By Reetika Porwal
spglobal.com
 24 days ago

Front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps, or EFS, widened during the mid morning trade May 27, amid a slowing pace of spot trading activity as the July-loading trading cycle inches to a close. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am Singapore...

www.spglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Efs#S P Global Platts#Japanese#North Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
Related
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

As machine orders jump, Japan sees sharpest rise in exports since 1980

Exports from Japan have registered the fastest growth since May 1980, as inoculations against the Covid infection revved up business activities in major markets. The spike in exports chiefly mirrors the revival in shipping, compared to 2020's crisis-spurred drop, and is a positive indication as the nation's economy grapples to revive from Q1.
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; mining stocks lower after commodity prices tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday trade as investors monitored moves in the commodities space. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped slightly while the Topix index slipped 0.77%. South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally higher. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped, with the Shanghai composite 0.49% lower while the Shenzhen...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Singapore trade recovery to continue after May NODX growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's external-facing industries including petrochemicals are expected to benefit from the continued recovery in global demand and higher oil prices after posting strong growth last month. The country's exports of petrochemicals rose by 55.7% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.41bn in May, supporting the overall growth in...
Economyspglobal.com

CRUDE MOC: Sour complex rangebound; spot trading expected to ease

The benchmark cash Dubai premium against Dubai futures was largely steady at the Asian close June 18, with signs of spot trading activity easing in the week ahead. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed August cash Dubai at a premium of $2.04/b...
Marketsraleighnews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- June 18

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 643.61. Euro 100 766.71. Japanese yen...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah eases, stocks whacked as virus cases mount

* Indonesia shares track worst day since May 19 * Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah hovered near a one-month low and stocks slid 1% on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases continued to erode risk sentiment, while investors across the region further digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish signals this week. The rupiah weakened for the fifth straight session and fell as much as 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia (BI) held its benchmark rate at a record low and pledged to ensure the currency remained stable. Jakarta's stock index shed 1.2% and was set to post its first weekly drop in four after Indonesia on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since late-January. The rupiah has rallied more than 2% since April but was set to lose more than 1% this week. Analysts believe BI will hold on rates this year, but spiking infections and the Fed's indication of raising rates earlier could heap pressure on the currency. "Going forward, given subdued inflation pressures and the nascent recovery, we expect Bank Indonesia to keep the policy rate unchanged this year," Goldman Sachs analysts said. "However, we view risks around BI policy as skewed in a hawkish direction, particularly if further Fed communications or upside U.S. data surprises cause FX market pressures to intensify." Currencies across the rest of emerging Asia remained mixed, though South Korea's won fell for the fifth consecutive day. The Fed's sudden turn on Wednesday revitalised the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, diminishing the attraction of emerging market currencies for carry trade - whereby investors borrow low-yielding currencies and convert them to buy assets where returns are higher. Morgan Stanley analysts recommended cashing out of long positions in many Asian currencies, including the rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit, and held a bearish view after the Fed readout. "The most important reason why we have been recommending carry trades in Asia was a patient/dovish Fed... Now the conditions have changed materially on the back of a hawkish surprise from the Fed," they said in a note. Riskier currencies, such as those of emerging markets, thrive on U.S. interest rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade. Taiwan's dollar inched 0.1% lower and stock advanced marginally after its central bank on Thursday stood pat on interest rates but hiked the island's growth outlook for the year. Recently high-flying Philippine shares extended losses from the previous day and gave up 0.4%, despite its central bank's assertion on Thursday that it had enough measures to counter any macroeconomic fallout from the Fed's policy shift. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 5.8 basis points at 6.534%. ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include MegaPower Makmur, Mulia Industrindo and Bank IBK Indonesia, all down 7%. ** In the Philippines, top losers are Metropolitan Bank and Trust down 2.9%, Puregold Price Club down 2.1% and JG Summit Holdings down 2.1%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.01 -6.31 0.31 6.06 China +0.08 +1.31 -0.38 1.13 India +0.00 -1.37 0.00 12.23 Indonesia -0.24 -2.40 -1.00 0.48 Malaysia -0.05 -2.90 0.12 -3.35 Philippines +0.23 -0.64 -0.22 -3.73 S.Korea -0.09 -4.00 0.21 13.86 Singapore +0.22 -1.39 -0.29 10.04 Taiwan -0.12 +2.47 -0.17 17.85 Thailand +0.16 -4.43 -0.13 11.47 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
StocksBenzinga

These OTC Securities had the Most Trading Activity in May

May 2021 saw a $61.4 billion-dollar (total) volume in OTC Markets trading and was another month dominated by cryptocurrency-related news, which is reflected in the most active OTCQX & OTCQB securities for May. Crypto Sell-Off - Drives Volumes. Cryptocurrencies faced heavy selling pressure in May possibly due to fears surrounding...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

DUBAI FUTURES: August crude EFS widens, on track to hit more than one-year high

Front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps widened sharply mid-morning June 17, amid a flurry of trading activity, which continues to demonstrate the strength in the sour crude complex for the August-loading trading cycle. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The front-month Brent/Dubai EFS...
Marketsfortunateinvestor.com

What Is the Future of Forex Copy Trading?

If there was something to learn in 2020, then it is the fact that you can easily propel your earnings without hanging on to complicated forex trading strategies. The number of forex traders who took control of their financial lives doubled (if not tripled). The most exciting part is that the rising millionaire numbers compose traders with inadequate technical trading skills.
MarketsFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures track sluggish US Treasury yields amid pre-Fed trading lull

S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive after a pullback from record top. US Treasury yields stay pressured for second consecutive day. Cautious sentiment ahead of FOMC keeps traders at bay as US data backs reflation fears. S&P 500 Futures wobble inside a 4,235-40 range following a U-turn from the all-time high....
MarketsForexTV.com

India Trade Gap Widens In May

India’s merchandise trade deficit for May widened from the same month last year, official data showed Tuesday. The trade deficit rose 99.61 percent to $6.28 billion from $3.15 billion a year ago, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. Exports grew 69.35 percent year-on-year and were 8.11 percent higher from...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Synectics loss narrows; Active Energy loss widens

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Synectics PLC - Sheffield, England-based security systems services company - Says trading in the six months to the end of May continued at similar levels as last year, with estimated operating loss of GBP800,000 versus GBP2.0 million in the first half of the prior financial year. This follows action taken last year to reduce Synectics' operating cost base. Revenue declined 4.3% to GBP22 million from GBP23 million year-on-year.
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Dubai's non-oil external trade grows 10 percent in Q1

Jun. 13—DUBAI — Dubai's non-oil foreign trade reached 354.4 billion dirhams ($96.5 billion) in the first three months of 2021 — indicating a 10 percent increase from the same period last year. Exports grew 25 percent to 50.5 billion dirhams while imports rose by 9 percent to 204.8 billion dirhams,...
Marketsbitchute.com

Day Trading Spot Forex: Supply And Demand

Supply and demand analysis applies to all markets in all time frames because it is the law that governs price movement. As long as you are getting data about a market's prices, it is almost certainly possible to discern the supply and demand e…
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Orphazyme Addresses Recent Trading Activity

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 15/2021Company Registration No. 32266355. Copenhagen - June 11, 2021 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that American Depositary Shares (ADSs) representing its ordinary shares on Nasdaq US have since June 10, 2021 experienced extreme volatility in price and trading volume. The company is not aware of any material change in its clinical development programs, financial condition or results of operations that would explain such price volatility or trading volume that has occurred since June 10, 2021. Investors who purchase the company's ADS or shares may lose a significant portion of their investments if the price of such securities subsequently declines.
Public HealthShareCast

SSP losses widen, but UK, North America trade better since March

India, Thailand operations hit by fresh Covid outbreaks. Train station and airport food cafe operator SSP Group reported wider interim losses as Covid travel restrictions closed its outlets, but added trading had improved in the UK and North America since the end of March. 4,426.14. 16:22 09/06/21. 0.07%. 3.28. 22,758.97.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Fall as Supply Chain Issues Slow Production

WASHINGTON(DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange extended losses into a second session early Tuesday, with oil futures continuing Monday's retreat after German industrial production posted an unexpected drop in April, weighed down by supply chain disruptions that highlight potential risks for a post-pandemic global recovery.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Serba Dinamik rebounds in active trade

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd rebounded as much as 4.5 sen or 7.26% to 66.5 sen this morning as buying interest emerged after its shares plunged 61.49% to a new low of 61 sen yesterday following audit issues that were raised over a week ago. At 10.08am,...